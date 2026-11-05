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    Transcom says embedded tech teams built about 33 AI apps in the first two weeks of the war with Iran

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 3 Mins Read
    Airmen push pallets of cargo up the rear ramp into the hold of a large military transport aircraft
    File photo: Airmen load pallets of cargo into a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2023. U.S. Air Force photo, public domain, cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. The photo does not show Transcom's AI tools or Operation Epic Fury.

    Data scientists and engineers embedded on U.S. Transportation Command’s operations floor during Operation Epic Fury built roughly “33 apps in just the first two weeks alone,” Transcom’s chief data and AI officer told DefenseScoop in an exclusive interview published Nov. 4, 2026. The interview took place at the National Defense Transportation Association’s fall meeting in Texas the previous week, according to the outlet.

    This account rests on a single outlet. The Vanguard USA found no second independent report of the 33-app figure, and every number below is attributed to the Transcom official as quoted by DefenseScoop. Separate reporting by Air & Space Forces Magazine in July 2026 described the same official saying Transcom used AI agents to assess airfields after Spain blocked access early in the operation.

    According to DefenseScoop, it was the first time such technical specialists sat beside uniformed personnel inside Transcom’s global operations center. The command, which moves troops and cargo for all U.S. combatant commands, drew them from its Joint Distribution Process Analysis Center, or JDPAC.

    Prototypes within 24 hours

    The official said operators were told to bring problems to the embedded experts, who were tasked with delivering a minimum viable product within 24 hours, then iterating on feedback. Everything was connected and deployed in Palantir’s Maven Smart System, the AI and data-fusion platform that grew out of the Pentagon’s Project Maven, DefenseScoop reported.

    One tool scraped incoming State Department cables and summarized those likely to affect Transcom’s mission, such as access, basing and overflight restrictions. Another drew on Maven data about aircraft movements and cargo flows to give the Transcom commander a summary of the previous 24 hours in about 15 seconds, work the official said used to take four to five people hours.

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    The team used Palantir’s AI Hivemind product inside the Maven system, which orchestrates and retrains AI agents, according to the interview. Other tools fused data on munitions use to anticipate demand, and filled gaps in fuel data and in downrange aircraft and watercraft health and maintenance data. The official said many details about other tools are classified.

    Illustration of logistics data dashboards overlaid on a military cargo operations floor
    Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

    Half still in production

    The official said “about half” of the 33 bots and tools prototyped early in the operation remain “in production” and in use. Datafeeds built at Transcom also appear on U.S. Central Command’s commander’s dashboard through shared links rather than slides and email, DefenseScoop reported.

    “If we want to work at the speed of war, then we need to be able to see that constantly and fine tune our processes,” the official said. DefenseScoop did not report independent verification of the app count or of the time savings.

    The Maven Smart System is spreading across the services; The Vanguard USA earlier covered how the Marine Corps opened Maven accounts to personnel at every echelon.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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