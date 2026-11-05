HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding has picked Eastern Shipbuilding Group to build six structural units for the future USS Philadelphia (LPD 32), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, the Florida shipbuilder said on Nov. 4, 2026, WorkBoat reported. Production is underway, with deliveries to Ingalls’ Pascagoula, Mississippi, yard scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2027.

The same week, Ingalls completed builder’s trials for the future USS Harrisburg (LPD 30), the first Flight II ship of the class, The Maritime Executive reported on Nov. 4. Defense Daily put the end of the trials on Oct. 31.

The modules will be integrated into Philadelphia’s final assembly at Pascagoula, according to WorkBoat and Baird Maritime. Eastern’s chairman and chief executive said the team is “fully engaged and ready to deliver these six complex modules on schedule in 2027.”

Distributed shipbuilding moves to amphibs

The contract is part of Ingalls’ distributed shipbuilding strategy, which sends selected units to partner yards so more construction can run in parallel. Eastern previously built units for Ingalls’ Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer program, WorkBoat reported. Baird Maritime reported that HII extended the approach to LPDs in July, starting with Philadelphia, when awards to two partners covered eight structural units.

The Maritime Executive noted that distributed shipbuilding demands precision and discipline, but that the method of outsourcing subassemblies to smaller yards and joining the partially completed hull sections at the main facility has worked for other programs, including the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and the U.S. Navy’s newest submarines.

According to Baird Maritime, fabrication of Philadelphia began in January 2025 and its keel was authenticated in March 2026. The Maritime Executive reported that Ingalls and its subcontractors are working on LPD 31 through LPD 35, all already on contract.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Harrisburg’s long road

The Navy decided in 2018 to build a second flight of 13 San Antonio-class ships and awarded LPD 30 the next year, The Maritime Executive reported. Harrisburg was laid down in January 2022 and launched in October 2024, and its commissioning is expected in summer 2027.

The ship’s schedule has slipped before. A Government Accountability Office review in September 2024 found Harrisburg about 15 months behind schedule, consistent with other Navy shipbuilding programs, according to The Maritime Executive. That figure dates from 2024 and is not a current estimate.

The Maritime Executive contrasted that pace with China, reporting that state-owned shipbuilder CSSC can take a comparably sized Type 071 LPD from keel-laying to drydock flooding in four months. The Vanguard USA recently covered HII’s third-quarter 2026 contract awards.