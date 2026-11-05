A small drone that flaps its wings like a bird was classified as a bird by other companies’ detection sensors during the Air Force’s “Game of Drones” event at Edwards Air Force Base, California, in September 2026, its maker Ornadyne says. Task & Purpose reported the result on Nov. 3, 2026, and it was flagged on Nov. 5 by RealClearDefense.

The flight itself is not new. Ornadyne’s O1 flew on Sept. 17, 2026, during Game of Drones 26-3, which ran Sept. 14-18, according to a Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) release first issued Oct. 13 and redistributed through DVIDS on Oct. 30. The claim comes from the company’s own leadership; the release does not name the sensors involved or quote a government evaluator confirming the classification.

“We learned during ‘Game of Drones’ that sensors deployed by the other companies here could not establish our drone using their detection equipment,” Ornadyne’s chief executive and co-founder said in the DCMA release. “It registered as a bird, which is exactly what we wanted.”

Wings instead of propellers

The O1 is an ornithopter: it stays aloft by flapping semi-rigid wings rather than spinning propellers like most small uncrewed aircraft, DCMA said. The company’s chief technology officer and co-founder said the drone “looks like a bird, it moves similar to a bird, and humans and counter UAS systems can misclassify it as a bird,” adding that it is “a lot quieter because we replaced propellors with flapping wings.”

According to a company fact sheet cited by Task & Purpose, the O1 weighs 1 pound and can fly up to 10 kilometers, a little more than 6 miles, for over an hour while carrying a small payload such as a camera. The company says it can change the drone’s color, wingspan, proportions and silhouette to match a bird species native to a given region, Task & Purpose reported.

The chief technology officer said it was the first time the company could test the drone’s ability to hide from detection systems run by other companies. Ornadyne has not disclosed a price, a production timeline or any military order, and neither DCMA nor the Air Force has announced plans to field the O1.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A test venue for drone makers

The DCMA Blue List team developed and sponsored the event with the Air Force 412th Test Wing’s Experimental Test Force and the Griffiss Institute, a nonprofit that works between federal laboratories and industry, according to the release. Task & Purpose reported that the Blue List approves commercial drones for sale to the U.S. military and that Edwards hosts drone exercises each quarter.

Bird-shaped drones are not unique to Ornadyne. Task & Purpose noted that video from a 2024 exercise of China’s People’s Liberation Army showed a commando unit releasing a flapping-wing drone resembling a Eurasian tree sparrow.

The result matters because counter-drone systems are tuned to filter out birds, a common source of false alarms. The Vanguard USA has covered how the Army is testing counter-drone systems abroad.