NASA’s Artemis II launch on April 1, 2026, and later engine burns on the way to the moon disturbed Earth’s ionosphere strongly enough to produce GPS positioning errors of several meters, according to a study reported by Space.com on Nov. 4, 2026. The effects were temporary and localized; the researchers did not report a widespread GPS outage.

The study, by researchers at National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan, was posted as a preprint in July for the journal Geophysical Research Letters, Newsweek reported on Nov. 5. The team used data from networks of fixed, high-precision GPS ground receivers operated by U.S. scientific institutions, Space.com said.

By measuring how long GPS signals took to reach those stations, the researchers reconstructed how the Space Launch System rocket changed the concentration of free electrons in the ionosphere, the electrically charged layer of the atmosphere above about 30 miles (50 kilometers).

Three separate disturbances

According to Newsweek, the researchers found three distinct disturbances: one at liftoff, another about two hours later and a third more than 24 hours after launch. The researchers said Artemis II was the first single mission known to produce three separate ionospheric disturbances over the same region.

The upper-stage burns inside the ionosphere, at altitudes around 115 miles (185 kilometers), had a larger effect than liftoff, Space.com reported. The exhaust temporarily lowered the density of charged particles, creating what scientists call an ionosphere hole. Space.com described two such holes stretching about 3,100 miles (5,000 kilometers) across North America; Newsweek put the largest disturbance at about 50 degrees of longitude, roughly 2,500 miles at typical U.S. latitudes.

The disturbances were more significant than any caused by previous rocket launches and up to 10 times more intense than those seen after SpaceX Starship test flights, Space.com reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Meters, not an outage

Ground stations detected electron-density changes equivalent to positioning errors of several meters, Space.com said. A co-author told the outlet that “a positioning error of a couple of meters is enough to cause an autonomous car to change lanes” and could affect drone positioning.

Newsweek stressed that the study found no evidence that the mission caused self-driving cars to malfunction, sent drones off course or caused accidents. The Federal Aviation Administration says basic GPS is usually accurate to within about 7 meters around 95% of the time, Newsweek noted, so the concern is mainly for applications that need precise positioning.

The co-author told Space.com that such space weather effects “will become much more significant” as more missions head to the moon and Mars. NASA has also released preliminary science results from Artemis II, covered earlier by The Vanguard USA.