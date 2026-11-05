IBM, the Quantum Science Center at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and AMD unveiled a co-design platform for quantum error correction on Nov. 5, 2026, that pairs IBM quantum computers with an ORNL supercomputer, HPCwire reported, publishing IBM’s announcement. The Quantum Science Center is funded by the Department of Energy.

The first deployment co-locates IBM’s quantum computers, including the 120-qubit IBM Quantum Nighthawk, which IBM calls its most powerful quantum processor, with ORNL’s Umbra high-performance computing system, according to the announcement. Umbra runs on AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs and 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, which provide the classical computing for research into error correction, decoding and software orchestration, The Quantum Insider reported.

The partners say the challenge in quantum error correction is now to scale early advances by using more classical computing alongside quantum processors.

A target set for 2028

The announcement ties the work to the Energy Department’s Quantum Genesis Mission, which through its Q Competition targets 100 logical qubits running 100,000 hard operations by late 2028, HPCwire reported. IBM said it has demonstrated experiments with up to 70 logical qubits and 438 hard operations, a gap the announcement puts at roughly a 230-fold increase in hard operation count.

According to the announcement, the platform’s work is meant to develop error-correction methods that speed progress toward “a scientifically relevant quantum computer by 2028.” The workflows cited include concatenated codes, space-time codes, algorithm-aware decoders and hardware-aware circuit compilation.

“Solving the challenges of quantum error correction is essential to making quantum computing a practical tool for scientific discovery,” the director of the Quantum Science Center said in the announcement.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What researchers get

IBM said Nighthawk’s square-lattice connectivity, speed in circuits per second and real-time pulse control let researchers compare what each error-correction method needs in qubits, time, samples and classical resources, and find where GPU accelerators such as Umbra’s AMD nodes help most. IBM’s Quantum System API lets researchers measure qubits mid-calculation and act on the results in real time, according to The Quantum Insider.

The platform will connect with the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility in Tennessee. It builds on earlier work: IBM and ORNL used quantum computers with the Frontier supercomputer to simulate magnetic materials, and IBM and AMD demonstrated an algorithm that decodes quantum errors on AMD chips, the announcement said. Findings could inform IBM Quantum Starling, IBM’s planned first fault-tolerant quantum computer.

The partners did not disclose the cost of the platform. The Vanguard USA recently covered an Air Force Research Laboratory quantum networking deal.