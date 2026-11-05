U.S. refineries have shifted output away from gasoline and toward diesel and jet fuel in 2026, pushing gasoline yields below their five-year low in every month through August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Nov. 5, 2026. The agency’s analysis draws on its latest Petroleum Supply Monthly, which covers data through August 2026.

A refinery yield is the share of a fuel produced from each barrel of crude oil processed. The EIA said the U.S. fleet’s gasoline yield is typically between 45% and 50%, or about 45 to 50 barrels of gasoline for every 100 barrels of crude.

From January through August 2026, gasoline yields averaged less than 45% and were well below the 2021-2025 low in every month, the EIA said. Its monthly yield series shows gasoline at 47.2% in January, falling to 43.4% in April and standing at 44.1% in August.

Margins drive the shift

The EIA attributed the decline to refiners moving as much output as possible into distillate fuel oil, often sold as diesel, and jet fuel, where margins are significantly higher because of constrained global supplies. That shift came despite high gasoline prices, the agency said.

Distillate yields have generally been higher than last year and above the five-year average in every month of 2026, according to the EIA, which said crack spreads and refinery margins for distillate have been elevated for most of the year because of limits on global supply.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Jet fuel above 12%

The U.S. refinery fleet’s average jet fuel yield exceeded 12% for the first time in March 2026 and has stayed at or above 12% through August, the EIA said. EIA’s jet fuel yield series shows 12.1% in March, a high of 12.5% in April and 12.0% in August, compared with 10.8% in January.

The agency said jet fuel yields had already set five-year highs for most of 2025 and that elevated margins in 2026 have given refiners a persistent incentive to keep maximizing jet fuel production. Gasoline, distillate and jet fuel together typically account for 85% to 90% of the products made by U.S. refineries, the EIA said.

Earlier in the year, the International Energy Agency also reported record U.S. jet fuel output and said U.S. jet exports had risen to a record high to help fill a supply deficit in Europe, OPIS reported on June 17, 2026.

The IEA linked Europe’s shortfall to lost Middle Eastern supply, according to OPIS. The Vanguard USA has covered related Gulf energy security in a report on Centcom and Hormuz oil flows.