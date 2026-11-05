Shield AI has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Echodyne Corp., a maker of counter-drone radars, in a transaction valued at $5.3 billion, the San Diego company announced on Nov. 5, 2026. To pay for it, Shield is raising $2.5 billion, including $1 billion in Series H funding at a $28.8 billion post-money valuation.

The rest of the financing is a $1 billion structured equity investment from funds managed by Blackstone and $500 million in debt led by JPMorgan Chase Bank as sole arranger, Shield said. Of the $5.3 billion deal value, $4.8 billion will be paid and issued at closing, and up to $500 million more depends on Echodyne meeting agreed performance targets.

The deal gives Shield an in-house counter-drone offering, Breaking Defense reported. It is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Echodyne brings MESA radars and a JIATF 401 contract

Kirkland, Washington-based Echodyne designs and builds compact, solid-state radars using its patented Metamaterials Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) technology. The company says its radars are built into hundreds of counter-drone and security systems used by defense, government and commercial customers in more than 40 countries.

In September, Echodyne received a contract with a $250 million ceiling from Joint Interagency Task Force 401 to supply counter-drone radar to U.S. and allied forces, according to Shield. The radars are integrated on remote weapon stations, high-energy lasers and high-power microwave systems, and they cue interceptors toward incoming drones. Civilian operators use the same sensors to protect stadiums and airports.

Echodyne recently opened an 86,350-square-foot manufacturing facility, a $40 million investment that Shield says will be able to produce about 30,000 radars per year. In September, Shield named Washington as the production home for its X-BAT aircraft.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Shield adds a third business line around sensors

Shield now describes itself as three business units: autonomy software, autonomous systems and mission systems. Echodyne will sit inside Mission Systems, alongside a portfolio that already includes Hivemind autonomy software, Aechelon simulation and the V-BAT and X-BAT aircraft. The company’s chief executive said the acquisition “dramatically accelerates our efforts to meet growing customer demand for multi-mission capabilities.”

Echodyne’s team will remain in place and its MESA radars will stay available as standalone products, Shield said. A Shield spokesperson told Breaking Defense there are no planned workforce reductions and that the company is not announcing specific aircraft integrations yet, though it expects autonomous aircraft to need more capable onboard sensors. The spokesperson said the deal has no effect on Shield’s separate decision to work with RTX on a radar for X-BAT.

The Series H is co-led by Disruptive and Innovation X Capital, with participation from Advent and other investors, and its proceeds will mainly fund the acquisition, Shield said. Shield has grown through acquisitions before: its V-BAT line came from a 2021 purchase, and it closed on Aechelon Technologies earlier this year, Breaking Defense noted.

The Vanguard USA previously covered the rollout of Shield’s X-BAT 001 prototype.