Redwire has won a $20 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to test a scaled version of its SabreSat spacecraft on a precursor flight in very low Earth orbit (VLEO) under the Otter program, Redwire announced on Nov. 5, 2026.

The separate award adds a second VLEO flight to Redwire’s Otter work. The subscale mission is targeting a launch in late 2027 and will fly for less than a day in VLEO to test “critical air-breathing technology,” Payload reported, citing Redwire. DARPA has not released a date for the full-scale mission, Payload said.

The new money builds on Redwire’s $44 million Phase 2 Otter contract, announced in November 2025, to finish manufacturing and deliver the full-scale spacecraft to launch. Together the two announced awards total $64 million, the company said, and set up a phased flight approach toward operational use of air-breathing technology.

Otter targets altitudes where drag ends most missions

Otter funds air-breathing electric propulsion, a technology meant to let satellites use the thin upper atmosphere as propellant. Payload reported that the program’s long-term goal is a new Defense Department capability for satellites flying between 90 and 250 kilometers in altitude, or roughly 56 to 155 miles.

At those heights atmospheric drag pulls spacecraft down quickly, which usually ends low-flying missions early. Flying closer to the ground brings sensing and communications benefits, which is why the regime draws military interest, according to Payload.

Redwire is the prime mission integrator for Otter and is responsible for developing and integrating the spacecraft on its U.S.-built SabreSat Orbital Drone platform, the company said. A Redwire senior vice president said the flight test “allows us to gather data that cannot be fully recreated on the ground, learn faster, and reduce risk for the full Otter mission.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Redwire builds a VLEO portfolio on both sides of the Atlantic

Beyond Otter, Redwire is prime contractor for the European Space Agency’s Skimsat mission, which uses the company’s European-built Phantom spacecraft, and it does digital engineering work for DeepSat’s planned VLEO constellation, according to the release. Payload reported that Skimsat is targeting a first flight no earlier than 2027.

The two efforts run in parallel but cannot share every subsystem. The same Redwire executive told Payload the company is “creating efficiencies across the two programs where permitted, subject to applicable laws governing cross-border collaboration and export-control requirements,” with digital engineering tools as one area of overlap.

Redwire, based in Jacksonville, Florida, says it has about 1,400 employees in North America and Europe. The Vanguard USA has also covered DARPA’s Fat Cat space reactor work.