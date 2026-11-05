The Department of Energy’s National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) will work with Purdue University’s Applied Research Institute to build a scaled, steel-plate composite containment vessel and reactor building, generating real-world construction data for future small modular reactors, Idaho National Laboratory announced on Nov. 5, 2026.

The project falls under NRIC’s Advanced Construction Technology Initiative (ACTI), which aims to cut cost, improve quality and reduce schedule risk in building new nuclear plants. The demonstration will be located at Purdue, and the Purdue team will support design, procurement, fabrication, field erection, concrete placement, structural integrity testing and eventual deconstruction, the lab said.

Both structures will be temporary, and no nuclear materials or equipment will be used, Purdue said. After integrity testing, the structures will be disassembled and their materials recycled.

Steel faceplates replace rebar and formwork

Steel-plate composite construction uses steel faceplates filled with concrete. Purdue said the approach combines steel’s strength and ductility with the stiffness, shock absorption and temperature control of concrete to limit damage from earthquakes or high temperatures. It is an alternative to the reinforced concrete traditionally used in nuclear construction.

The method also removes the need for concrete molds and steel rebar, both of which take significant field labor, according to Purdue. Instead, faceplates can be made in a factory, assembled on site and filled with concrete, reducing labor costs and construction time.

That fits ACTI’s broader logic. Reducing work done on site, which is harder to control and inspect than shop fabrication, and allowing more parallel construction can make construction outcomes and deployment economics more reliable, the Idaho lab said. The NRIC director said construction risk “has been one of the biggest obstacles” for promising nuclear technologies on the way to commercialization.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

EPRI and NEI join as contributing partners

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) will provide expertise in non-destructive evaluation, advanced welding and digital twin validation, and the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) will advise on quality assurance and regulatory alignment, according to the INL release.

Purdue’s Infrastructure Innovation Lab will build the containment vessel model and a surrounding reactor building model, and it will develop a digital twin that tracks construction progress, flags errors and supports cost management. The lab also plans training packages and on-site instruction for construction workers, and hopes to bring in more steel producers, fabricators and builders, Purdue said.

The Purdue team previously ran stress and strength tests on a modular composite walling system, and the university’s large-scale structural testing laboratory recently earned ISO 9001 quality certification, which informed NRIC’s choice of partner, the lab said. NRIC was set up in 2019 to help demonstrate and deploy advanced nuclear technologies. The Vanguard USA has covered Idaho National Laboratory’s molten fuel test work.