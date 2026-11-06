The Army on Nov. 5, 2026, unveiled a clip-on kit that lets front-line troops convert stock 60mm and 81mm mortar rounds into munitions that can be dropped from drones, The War Zone reported. The Munitions Air-dropped Lethal Effects Tool, or MALET, is part of Picatinny Arsenal’s Common Lethality Integration Kit (CLIK), which mounts lethal payloads on unmanned systems.

Work on MALET began in 2024 at the DEVCOM Armaments Center’s Fuze and Mortar Divisions, according to an Army release carried on DVIDS. The goal was to let soldiers drop existing rounds safely without field modifications or manually removing safety mechanisms.

The kit adds a fuze function for detonation after a drop and fins for aerodynamic stability, the Army said. It does not damage the round, and removing it returns the mortar to its original state so unused rounds can still be tube-fired, Stars and Stripes reported.

Live 60mm drops from a moving UAS are demonstrated

Recent tests at multiple facilities matured the fuze function and safety elements, the Army said. In a successful live test, 60mm mortars fitted with MALET “were dropped from a UAS on the move; they oriented correctly and detonated within the desired target area,” according to the DVIDS release. The War Zone noted that the service released still images of release and impact, not video that would independently show how easy the kit is to use.

The Army has not named the drones used in those tests. Tube-fired 60mm and 81mm mortars typically reach about 2 to 3.5 miles, The War Zone reported. A separate solicitation earlier in 2026 sought drones with a desired operational range of 20 to 40 kilometers, or about 12.5 to 25 miles, for systems in this family; that figure is a solicitation desire, not a demonstrated MALET drop range.

The Army said MALET’s architecture can be applied to munitions beyond the two mortar calibers first demonstrated, and that it is exploring other concepts that remain mostly close-hold. Mortars came first because of their maturity and fit with larger UAS requirements, the release said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

CLIK family and next soldier touchpoints

MALET sits alongside two other CLIK pieces: the AUDIBLE weapons release system, which uses quick-change adapters to drop existing munitions such as the M67 grenade, and Gunslinger fire-control software that accounts for target or platform motion, The War Zone reported, citing earlier Army releases.

The Army’s next step is to put the kit into major military exercises this fall for soldier touchpoints and feedback, the service said. Conversations with industry partners and the user and acquisition communities have already begun, according to the release. Fielding timing remains unstated.

The service argues the logistics payoff is using rounds already in abundance instead of buying purpose-built drone munitions. The Vanguard USA has covered related counter-drone and UAS work in a report on Ornadyne’s bird-like O1 drone at Edwards.