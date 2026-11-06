The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre (ASD’s ACSC) on Nov. 5, 2026, released joint guidance and a quick-reference list titled “Post-Quantum Questions to Ask Your Vendors,” CISA published.

The product is meant to help organizations judge whether suppliers are ready to move to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) before cryptographically relevant quantum computers (CRQCs) can break widely used public-key algorithms, CISA said. ExecutiveGov reported that NSA framed the release as vendor-neutral questions for acquisitions, contract renewals and supply-chain reviews.

Many organizations rely on third-party vendors for managed services, cloud platforms and other cryptography-dependent products in which the provider chooses the algorithms, CISA noted. Cryptography is also embedded in gear that is hard to update and tied to long lifecycles, such as industrial control systems and Internet of Things devices, so an organization’s PQC path depends on vendor readiness.

Vendor-neutral questions on inventory, transparency and updates

Organizations can use the questions to check whether a vendor understands quantum-related risks, keeps transparency over its cryptographic implementations and supports a secure, cost-effective and timely PQC transition, according to CISA. Early questions cover whether a supplier maintains a current cryptographic inventory such as a cryptographic bill of materials, whether any cryptography is hardcoded or hardware-bound, and whether firmware and boot processes can accept PQC signature schemes, ExecutiveGov reported.

The questions are grouped under ASD ACSC’s LATICE framework, covering locating cryptographic dependencies, assessing risk, triaging systems for transition, implementing PQC algorithms and communicating with vendors, according to ExecutiveGov. Implementation topics include which standards-based algorithms a vendor will support and when, whether offerings are production-ready, how libraries are validated, and how larger PQC keys and certificates will affect performance.

Vendors that offer post-quantum and traditional hybrid modes should treat them as temporary and document a path to PQC-only operation, the guidance says, because a quantum computer able to break encryption would make the traditional components obsolete. Buyers are also advised to ask whether vendors rank customers by exposure and data sensitivity rather than size or revenue, ExecutiveGov reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Supply-chain timing, not a lab-only problem

ExecutiveGov noted that the release follows NSA’s October announcement of PQC resources for national security systems and the defense industrial base, and that CISA has separately published product categories expected to support PQC standards. The agencies argue early, structured outreach lowers the chance of discovering late that a critical dependency cannot meet PQC deadlines.

The Vanguard USA has covered related federal PQC planning in a report on NIST’s post-quantum transition deadlines.