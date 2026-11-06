Fairbanks Morse Defense is in discussions with the Navy about maintenance on the three Seawolf-class attack submarines, expanding a footprint that already covers Emergency Diesel Generator work on Ohio- and Los Angeles-class boats, Breaking Defense reported from Euronaval on Nov. 5, 2026.

Company leadership told Breaking Defense it expects Seawolf work to begin after the Los Angeles- and Ohio-class overhauls wrap up in the late 2020s. No Seawolf repair contract has been announced. The Seawolf class entered the fleet starting in 1997, and leadership described the boats as 25- to 30-year-old platforms that will need overhauls.

The talks come after Naval Sea Systems Command awarded Fairbanks Morse Defense a follow-on, sole-source contract in October for Emergency Diesel Generator repair, parts and labor through 2030, the company said in an Oct. 27, 2026, release. Fairbanks Morse put the award at $99.09 million and said it covers EDG overhauls on six Ohio- and Los Angeles-class submarines.

October EDG award is dated context for the Seawolf talks

Breaking Defense described the October award as an approximately $100 million follow-on for EDG overhauls aimed at extending vessel service lives by as many as 14 years. Fairbanks Morse said it has already completed EDG overhauls on two Ohio-class boats and one Los Angeles-class boat under a prior NAVSEA contract, and that the new work supports multiple EDG overhauls per year through 2030.

On the October contract the company says it will use its robotic welding platform, which it claims can cut manual welding times by up to two-thirds, and apply its Pit Stop methodology to shrink depot maintenance periods from months to weeks. Those claims are company statements about the EDG program, not proven Seawolf results.

Fairbanks Morse frames the EDG work as part of a Navy mitigation plan against a post-2029 submarine shortfall tied to scheduled decommissionings and delays in Columbia- and Virginia-class construction. Breaking Defense separately noted that public shipyards continue to struggle with submarine maintenance backlogs, citing a Government Accountability Office report issued in August.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Industrial capacity around aging attack boats

Seawolf talks would extend a private OEM deeper into nuclear-sub sustainment while public yards clear the backlog. Fairbanks Morse told Breaking Defense it is also pushing a Pit Stop surface-ship maintenance model with a target of about 10 ships in 2027.

The Vanguard USA has covered related Fairbanks Morse industrial work in a report on its AUKUS-funded propeller foundry expansion in Pascagoula.