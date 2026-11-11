President Donald Trump has nominated Michael LoSapio, chief information security officer at Palantir Technologies, to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The nomination appears on a list of nominations sent to the Senate that the White House published on Nov. 9, 2026, which names LoSapio, of New Jersey, to the post “vice Jen Easterly, resigned.”

CISA has had no Senate-confirmed director since Easterly stepped down in January 2025, ExecutiveGov reported. Sean Plankey, Trump’s first pick, withdrew in April after more than a year awaiting confirmation. Nick Andersen, previously CISA’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, has led the agency as acting director since February, according to ExecutiveGov.

A security career inside Palantir

LoSapio joined Palantir in 2013 as a systems engineer, led its infrastructure and network security group from 2017 to 2024 and has been the company’s CISO since 2024, ExecutiveGov reported, citing his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked as a Linux systems engineer at New York University, Seton Hall University and Stevens Institute of Technology.

A former Trump administration official told CyberScoop that LoSapio’s cybersecurity certifications and experience managing cyber risk for a major public company would make him a good fit, and a cybersecurity executive who has worked with him called him an “exceptional choice.” A Palantir spokesperson did not respond to CyberScoop’s requests for comment.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Early scrutiny from incoming committee chairs

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee reviews CISA director nominees. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), in line to chair the panel in 2027, and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the prospective chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, raised concerns on Nov. 10 about Palantir’s work for the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CyberScoop reported.

Hassan said in a statement to CyberScoop that she has “serious questions about whether he has the independence and judgement needed for this position,” citing “his senior role at Palantir, which has provided tools that helped enable ICE’s lawless behavior under this administration.” Thompson said LoSapio’s “relationship with Palantir raises very serious concerns given its role in DHS surveillance programs” and urged senators to vet him thoroughly. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) said he looked forward to reviewing LoSapio’s qualifications and urged the Senate to do so “with urgency,” according to CyberScoop.

The Vanguard USA has covered the agency’s direction in a report on CISA’s 2030 strategy.