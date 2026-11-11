The F-35 Joint Program Office had not entered approximately 17,000 F-35 parts in maintenance or repair status, valued at about $1.3 billion, into its accountable property system as of March 2026, the Government Accountability Office said in a report published Nov. 9, 2026. Defense Department officials told GAO that the value “may be as high as $2.5 billion” because the total did not include costs for all of the parts.

The program shares a common pool of parts, from engines and tires to bolts and screws, among the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, seven international partners and foreign military sales customers. As of March 2026, DOD estimated that pool at approximately 26 million parts worth about $31 billion, held at more than 700 contractor- and government-managed facilities, according to GAO. The parts are DOD-owned, but the department “does not maintain complete records” of them, the watchdog found.

Records that cannot follow the parts

The program’s accountable property system of record, the Enterprise Logistics Management System (ELMS), does not interface with the property management systems of the two prime contractors, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney, so it cannot capture real-time changes such as a part being moved or used, GAO said. Only 29 percent of part records in a December 2025 contractor data submission contained serial numbers, and 43 percent contained National Stock Numbers.

Physical inventories have not closed the gap. The program office has spent at least $17 million on physical inventories since fiscal 2020, yet its fiscal 2025 counts still did not capture all F-35 parts, according to the report. As of March 2026, the office also did not know the status of more than 1 million parts worth over $85 million that one prime contractor lost between May 2018 and October 2022, losses GAO first reported in 2023.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Four recommendations, all accepted

Under a one-time bulk reporting process authorized in June 2025, the prime contractor had submitted about $28 million in F-35 part losses incurred from 2012 through 2025 as of March 2026, and the Defense Contract Management Agency has so far held it financially liable for about $6 million, the report says. GAO made four recommendations, including procedures to monitor losses and program-specific procedures and training for accountable property officers. DOD concurred with all four.

“DoD does not have its own complete records of F-35 parts, and, as a result, does not know when a part is lost unless staff at the contractor-managed or government-managed facility identifies and reports the loss,” Asif Khan, director of GAO’s financial management and assurance team, told Defense News, in a report also published by Air Force Times. Breaking Defense and The Aviationist also reported the 17,000-part figure.

The Vanguard USA has covered the program’s production outlook in a report on the 10-year F-35 framework the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin finalized in October.