The Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) announced a $150 million conditional loan commitment with Rocket Lab USA on Nov. 9, 2026, to support the company’s efforts to increase the flight rate of its reusable Neutron rocket beyond its first launch, the department said.

The proposed loan would support faster vehicle delivery and processing, more equipment for the maritime vessels Rocket Lab uses to recover and transport Neutron, manufacturing upgrades to raise production of composite structures and engines, and infrastructure to cut turnaround time between launches once the rocket enters service, according to the release. The department described Neutron as a medium-lift launcher designed to carry about 13,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit.

The commitment is not a final loan. Rocket Lab must satisfy financial, legal, technical, investment, due-diligence and other requirements before financial close, the department said. “This conditional commitment would enable Rocket Lab to create more launch opportunities for commercial and government customers using its Neutron rocket,” said Peter F. Anderson, OSC’s senior vice president for investments.

A larger, pricier Neutron manifest

The announcement came the same day Rocket Lab reported third-quarter results. The company booked eight new Neutron missions in the quarter, worth more than $515 million, and raised the price of a dedicated Neutron launch to $70 million from $55 million, according to Payload. Rocket Lab said in a Nov. 9 release that the contracts came from five constellation operators, that the new base price applies to several of them, and that Neutron’s backlog now stands at 16 missions, with first launch targeted for no earlier than 2027.

Rocket Lab also expects to raise prices for its Electron and HASTE missions, Chief Financial Officer Adam Spice said, Payload reported. Payload tied the price increases to a shortage of U.S. launch capacity that it attributed mainly to SpaceX winding down its Transporter rideshare program.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Launch capacity as a national security priority

OSC framed the loan as support for “a critical national security priority: scaling America’s space launch capabilities and supporting economic resiliency.” Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, said the transaction supports “the resilient, capable domestic launch network required to safeguard our national security interests.” Defense Daily also reported the commitment.

The Vanguard USA reported in October that Rocket Lab pushed Neutron’s first launch into 2027 after finding defects in a composite tank dome.