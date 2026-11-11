The Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) closed a $480 million loan for Arena Energy’s Project Elkhorn, which will modernize 22 offshore platforms off the coast of Louisiana, the department announced on Nov. 10, 2026. The DOE said it is its first closed loan supporting domestic oil and natural gas production.

At peak production, the project is expected to add up to 38,600 barrels of oil per day and up to 77 million cubic feet of natural gas per day across the Gulf of America shelf, according to the release. Over the life of the project, the DOE expects about 125 million barrels of oil and 250 billion cubic feet of natural gas, along with 2,400 construction-related jobs and 400 operations jobs. Arena currently produces about 30,000 barrels of oil per day offshore, the department said.

What the loan will fund

Arena’s wholly owned subsidiary, Elkhorn Offshore, will use the financing to refurbish and reactivate idled platforms, expand production and water-handling capacity, and build new natural gas pipeline infrastructure in the Southern Eugene Island area off Louisiana, gCaptain reported. Arena will carry out the project with affiliated companies White Fleet Drilling and Rosefield Pipeline, and additional financial terms were not disclosed, according to gCaptain.

Arena estimates the added production will generate about $1.6 billion in federal royalty revenue over the life of the project, gCaptain reported, noting that the figure is the company’s projection. “The Southern Eugene Island area is one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in American history, and its infrastructure still has decades of productive life ahead,” Arena founder and CEO Mike Minarovic said, according to gCaptain.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A shift in DOE lending

EDF, formerly the Loan Programs Office, has placed greater emphasis on conventional energy production and existing infrastructure under the Trump administration, gCaptain reported. The DOE said the loan was made possible by the Working Families Tax Cut legislation. “Project Elkhorn will increase oil production by up to 38,600 barrels per day and create thousands of jobs,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in the release. EDF Director Gregory A. Beard said the project would generate “substantial returns for American taxpayers.”

The Vanguard USA reported in October that the DOE closed a $5.1 billion loan package for Alliant Energy gas plants and storage in Iowa and Wisconsin.