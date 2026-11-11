A 41-year-old member of the U.S. Army was arrested near Gloucester, England, on Nov. 10, 2026, on suspicion of offenses under Sections 1 and 3 of the U.K.’s National Security Act 2023, British counterterrorism police said in a statement published by the U.S. Army. “The country to which the allegations relate is Russia,” police said.

U.K. Counter Terrorism Policing said it worked closely with U.S. authorities, the U.S. military and the FBI. Officers searched two locations in Gloucestershire, and the man remained in custody at a London police station, according to the statement. The investigation is led by Counter Terrorism Policing London and “is not linked to any other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations.” Police did not name the soldier or announce any charges.

What the arrest covers

Sections 1 and 3 of the act relate to obtaining or disclosing protected information and to assisting a foreign intelligence service, Reuters reported in a story carried by Army Times. Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command, said: “The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said the arrest “involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies,” and thanked U.K. Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, U.K. Defence Counter Intelligence and Army Counterintelligence Command. Patel said the FBI had made “167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests” over the last 21 months, which he described as a 53% increase.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Context around U.S. forces in Britain

Gloucester lies close to the headquarters of GCHQ, Britain’s intelligence, security and cybersecurity agency, The Record reported. The arrest came a day after U.S. refueling aircraft left RAF Mildenhall in eastern England, a move the Wall Street Journal tied to a threat from Iran, according to Reuters. British police said the espionage investigation is not linked to other ongoing counterterrorism cases.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, called the arrest the result of “close collaboration between UK and US authorities” and said: “The allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing.”