The chairmen of the House Select Committee on China, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have asked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear at a joint, closed-door briefing on Nov. 18, 2026, according to their letter dated Nov. 4, 2026. The letter asks Huang to accept the date or offer another session day by Nov. 11.

Reps. Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford said they want a briefing on “NVIDIA’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage” and on Huang’s interactions with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom they describe as “a publicly reported People’s Republic of China (PRC) intelligence asset.” The letter requests his appearance in room 2172 of the Rayburn House Office Building, and the China committee published it on Nov. 5.

“Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC’s access to sensitive U.S. technology and information,” the chairmen wrote. “It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk.” The letter makes no allegation of wrongdoing by Huang or Nvidia.

Nvidia’s board review

Nvidia’s board said on Nov. 8 that it was opening an independent investigation “in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.” “While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” the company said in that statement, adding that Huang “fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”

On Nov. 10, Nvidia said the board’s independent members had retained former acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and his firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to conduct the investigation, according to a company statement. Neither statement addresses the committees’ request.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Subpoena talk and wider scrutiny

Mast has said he will issue a subpoena if Huang does not respond to the request by Nov. 11, ABC News reported, according to Tom’s Hardware. The committees’ letter and release do not mention a subpoena.

Some members of Congress expect to examine counterintelligence risks to the AI and tech industry next year, Nextgov/FCW reported, citing a Capitol Hill aide. China has denied the espionage allegations, Nextgov/FCW reported.

The Vanguard USA has covered Nvidia’s China business in a report that Nvidia told cloud partners to cap Chinese customers at 49% of new business.