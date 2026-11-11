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    SpaceX targets Nov. 13 for Starship Flight 15, its first attempt to catch both Super Heavy and Ship

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 2 Mins Read
    Aerial view of a coastal launch site with launch towers, tank farms and long buildings surrounded by sand flats
    File photo: Aerial view of SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, January 2026. NOAA Emergency Response Imagery, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The image predates Flight 15 preparations.

    SpaceX is preparing Starship Flight 15 to launch as soon as Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, pending regulatory approval, with a 75-minute launch window that opens at 4:45 p.m. CT (5:45 p.m. ET), the company said on its mission page. SpaceX said the flight is planned to be the first to return both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage to the launch site for a catch.

    The flight is planned to lift off from Starbase, Texas. If successful, the company said, the flight “will mark the first full recovery of an orbital launch system.”

    Objectives SpaceX has set

    For the booster, SpaceX lists launch, ascent, stage separation, a boostback burn and a return to the launch site for catch as primary objectives. It would be the first return and catch attempt for a Super Heavy V3 booster; three V1 boosters were caught on earlier flight tests, the company said.

    The upper stage’s primary objectives include deploying 26 Starlink V3 satellites and the first return-to-launch-site catch of Starship at Starbase. SpaceX said Starship will only attempt that return if flight controllers confirm that the systems needed for reentry, the final landing burn and the tower approach are healthy. The profile calls for an altitude of about 275 km and roughly 14 orbits over a flight of more than 22 hours, according to SpaceX.

    Three of the Starlink satellites carry cameras to image Starship’s heatshield, SpaceX said, and the heatshield adds changes made after Flight 14, including extra tile retention mechanisms and a curved tile design over a large portion of the vehicle.

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    Painterly illustration of a lone steel launch tower with two horizontal arms beside an empty launch mount at dusk
    AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

    Booster 22 on the launch mount

    SpaceX moved Super Heavy Booster 22 to the launch mount at Starbase and used it for final catch testing, including “a suspended squeeze test at catch height,” the company said in a post on Nov. 10, Space.com reported. Space.com noted that Starship first reached orbit on Flight 14, which launched Sept. 28.

    If the mission runs its full duration, the ship would land back at Starbase on Saturday, Nov. 14, about 22.5 hours after liftoff, according to Space.com. SpaceX said the schedule is dynamic and likely to change.

    The Vanguard USA reported in October that SpaceX fired all 33 engines on Starship Booster 22 as Flight 15 moved toward a November launch.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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