SpaceX is preparing Starship Flight 15 to launch as soon as Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, pending regulatory approval, with a 75-minute launch window that opens at 4:45 p.m. CT (5:45 p.m. ET), the company said on its mission page. SpaceX said the flight is planned to be the first to return both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage to the launch site for a catch.

The flight is planned to lift off from Starbase, Texas. If successful, the company said, the flight “will mark the first full recovery of an orbital launch system.”

Objectives SpaceX has set

For the booster, SpaceX lists launch, ascent, stage separation, a boostback burn and a return to the launch site for catch as primary objectives. It would be the first return and catch attempt for a Super Heavy V3 booster; three V1 boosters were caught on earlier flight tests, the company said.

The upper stage’s primary objectives include deploying 26 Starlink V3 satellites and the first return-to-launch-site catch of Starship at Starbase. SpaceX said Starship will only attempt that return if flight controllers confirm that the systems needed for reentry, the final landing burn and the tower approach are healthy. The profile calls for an altitude of about 275 km and roughly 14 orbits over a flight of more than 22 hours, according to SpaceX.

Three of the Starlink satellites carry cameras to image Starship’s heatshield, SpaceX said, and the heatshield adds changes made after Flight 14, including extra tile retention mechanisms and a curved tile design over a large portion of the vehicle.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Booster 22 on the launch mount

SpaceX moved Super Heavy Booster 22 to the launch mount at Starbase and used it for final catch testing, including “a suspended squeeze test at catch height,” the company said in a post on Nov. 10, Space.com reported. Space.com noted that Starship first reached orbit on Flight 14, which launched Sept. 28.

If the mission runs its full duration, the ship would land back at Starbase on Saturday, Nov. 14, about 22.5 hours after liftoff, according to Space.com. SpaceX said the schedule is dynamic and likely to change.

The Vanguard USA reported in October that SpaceX fired all 33 engines on Starship Booster 22 as Flight 15 moved toward a November launch.