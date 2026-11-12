Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed an eight-count superseding indictment on Nov. 10, 2026, charging three men with terrorism-related offenses for activities in support of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including an alleged September 2026 plot at RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force base in England that housed U.S. military aircraft and personnel, the Justice Department said. The charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The defendants are Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national; Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian national whom prosecutors describe as an IRGC operative; and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi national. Prosecutors allege they were involved in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States. Both groups are designated by the U.S. government as foreign terrorist organizations.

The alleged Fairford plot

According to the indictment as summarized by the Justice Department, al-Hassani allegedly orchestrated the Fairford plot around September 2026 while he and Mohajeri were in Iran, relying on a network of contacts in the United Kingdom. Al-Saadi, arrested abroad around May 1 and held in a federal jail in Brooklyn on separate terrorism charges, allegedly tried to coordinate with them from jail by passing coded messages through third parties.

The case had been “shrouded in mystery since Sept. 27,” when a group of men were detained after three suspicious vans were spotted traveling toward the base, the Associated Press reported. Seven men arrested in Britain in connection with the incident were released on bail, and the U.S. later withdrew the bombers stationed at Fairford, AP reported. Al-Saadi pleaded not guilty in June to the earlier charges, according to AP. Mohajeri and al-Hassani are not in U.S. custody and are believed to be in Iran, The Record reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Attacks claimed under a front name

Prosecutors say 18 attacks in Europe in the spring of 2026 were claimed by a group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), which they describe as a front for Kata’ib Hizballah and other designated groups; seven took place in the United Kingdom. Much of the evidence comes from al-Saadi’s iPhone, seized by FBI agents after he was detained in Turkey in May, including recordings of FaceTime calls, The Record reported.

“Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American servicemembers will be prosecuted by the United States government,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said. FBI Director Kash Patel said in the release that the indictment shows Iran’s determination to commit attacks in Europe and the U.S., including the plot at the base where American forces were stationed. “The threat presented by Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups to America and our allies is not hypothetical — it is very real,” said U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald for the Southern District of New York.

The Vanguard USA has also reported on the arrest of a U.S. Army soldier in England on suspicion of spying for Russia, a separate case that British police said is not linked to other investigations.