Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s board on Nov. 10, 2026, approved investments of up to $500 million to acquire Anthropic common shares at Anthropic’s initial public offering price and up to $500 million to acquire OpenAI Group PBC preferred stock, TSMC said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing sets maximum amounts; it does not give a closing date, share counts or ownership percentages for either investment.

The board also approved up to $500 million to set up an investment company for strategic investments in the semiconductor industry and related ecosystem, and capital appropriations of about $40.93 billion for long-term capacity plans, according to the filing. That spending covers advanced technology capacity, advanced packaging, mature and specialty technology capacity, fab construction, 2027 research and development capital and sustaining capital expenditures, TSMC said.

Terms tied to each offering

Both investments remain subject to the terms of the respective share offerings, Investment Monitor reported. Anthropic said in a filing on Nov. 10 that it plans to sell shares in a range of $70 to $78 each, Seoul Economic Daily reported, citing Taiwanese outlets including the United Daily News and the China Times. The TSMC filing does not describe the terms of the OpenAI preferred stock.

Taiwanese media read the decision as a move from taking orders toward direct partnerships through equity stakes, as both Anthropic and OpenAI pursue their own application-specific chips for AI inference, Seoul Economic Daily reported. TSMC separately reported record October revenue of NT$586.89 billion, up 59.7% from a year earlier, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency as cited by Seoul Economic Daily.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Third-quarter results

At the same meeting, the board approved third-quarter consolidated revenue of NT$1,494.24 billion and net income of NT$763.06 billion, with diluted earnings per share of NT$29.43, and a cash dividend of NT$9.0 per share for the quarter, according to the filing. TSMC said in the filing that it served 534 customers with 305 process technologies in 2025.

The Vanguard USA has covered TSMC’s U.S. supply chain in a report that GlobalFoundries will make a key AI chip part for TSMC in New York.