Poland’s defense minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, said after meeting Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on Nov. 10, 2026, that he interprets Hegseth’s answer as a green light for a permanent U.S. military base in Poland, and that the final decision rests with the White House, possibly in early December, Rzeczpospolita and TVN24 reported. The Pentagon has not publicly characterized the talks in those terms.

Asked about the status of a permanent presence, Hegseth said “everything is going in a good direction,” according to Kosiniak-Kamysz, Breaking Defense reported. “The permanent presence of US troops in Poland is our absolute priority and we will not abandon this matter,” the minister said. The Defense Department did not respond to Breaking Defense’s request for comment.

What the Pentagon transcript shows

In public remarks before the meeting, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Pentagon and Polish defense ministry representatives were “conducting a fruitful dialog on strengthening the American permanent military presence in our country” and that he was “convinced that the details will be announced publicly very soon,” according to the Department of War transcript. Hegseth said the two would sign a statement of intent on bilateral defense industrial cooperation and replied: “We share those goals 100 percent.” The transcript does not record Hegseth’s answer on a permanent base.

A Pentagon readout of the meeting said Hegseth recognized Poland’s leadership in NATO as European allies assume greater responsibility for their conventional defense, Breaking Defense reported. In his remarks, Hegseth noted that Poland was recently selected to host a Patriot regional maintenance facility for PAC-3 interceptors and said the two countries were exploring co-production of critical munitions, according to the transcript.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Four candidate sites and Polish funding

Warsaw has identified Bydgoszcz, Poznań, Szczecin and Wrocław as possible locations, all west of the Vistula River, Breaking Defense reported. Kosiniak-Kamysz told Rzeczpospolita the installation would need to accommodate as many as 25,000 people, including about 5,000 U.S. troops, their families and support personnel, according to Breaking Defense. Poland has offered to cover infrastructure costs he estimated in September at 15 billion to 17 billion zlotys ($3.8 billion to $4.4 billion).

The minister also said the Pentagon had issued a “positive recommendation” on Poland’s request to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles and launchers, with final approval resting with Congress, TVN24 and Breaking Defense reported.