Ontario Power Generation (OPG) said on Nov. 10, 2026, that Unit 1 of its Darlington New Nuclear Project, the first GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactor under construction, is no longer expected to reach its October 2030 commercial operation target or to be completed within its estimated cost of C$7.7 billion ($5.4 billion), World Nuclear News reported, quoting the utility’s third-quarter results release. OPG did not publish a new date or cost.

OPG said the change “reflects GE Vernova Hitachi (GEVH) Nuclear Energy’s ongoing engineering for its first-of-a-kind SMR, which has impacts on construction execution and supply chain performance,” and that it expects to “substantially complete” a comprehensive assessment of cost and schedule by mid-2027. OPG President and CEO Nicolle Butcher said the company has “identified risks that will impact Unit 1’s schedule and budget,” according to World Nuclear News.

GE Vernova Hitachi points to several factors

“While engineering and design maturity are important considerations, as OPG’s update recognizes, there are multiple interconnected contributions across engineering, procurement and construction, as well as evolving market conditions, including inflation and geopolitical risks,” a GE Vernova Hitachi spokesperson told Canary Media. Canary Media described it as the project’s second slip, noting that OPG had said in late 2021 the reactor could be finished as early as 2028.

OPG plans four BWRX-300 units at Darlington at a total cost of C$20.9 billion, according to World Nuclear News. The 300-megawatt design uses boiling-water light-water reactor technology.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The U.S. projects watching Darlington

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a construction permit on Sept. 29 for the Tennessee Valley Authority to build a 300-megawatt GE Vernova Hitachi boiling-water reactor at its Clinch River site in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which the agency called the nation’s first commercial small modular reactor, the NRC said. TVA will need a separate operating license before loading fuel. Developer Blue Energy has also started the NRC application process for a BWRX-300 in Texas, Canary Media reported.

The Vanguard USA has covered other SMR efforts, including a report that DOE’s NRIC and Purdue built a steel-plate composite containment demo to cut SMR construction risk.