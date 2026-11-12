The Senate Appropriations Committee released the text of its fiscal 2027 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies bill on Nov. 10, 2026, providing $28.6 billion for Department of War military construction and family housing, matching the administration’s request, ExecutiveGov reported. The outlet said that is $8.8 billion, or 45%, more than the fiscal 2026 enacted level. The committee’s own release could not be read.

The administration requested $28.566 billion in discretionary funding for military construction and family housing in fiscal 2027, about 45% more than the $19.737 billion provided in fiscal 2026, the Congressional Research Service said in a Nov. 6 analysis. The House-passed version of the bill, H.R. 8469, approved May 15, would provide $19.200 billion, about 33% less than requested, according to CRS.

Where the Senate money would go

The Senate bill funds more than 280 projects at installations in the United States and overseas, ExecutiveGov reported. They include more than $7 billion for readiness infrastructure such as training ranges, maintenance and logistics facilities, munitions magazines and airfield control towers; nearly $7 billion for facilities supporting the beddown of new capabilities, including the B-21 Raider, the F-47 fighter and the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile; $1.5 billion for the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program; $604 million for the U.S. share of NATO Security Investment Program projects; $2.2 billion for military family housing; and $1.5 billion for barracks, dorms and unaccompanied housing, according to ExecutiveGov.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A bill still far from enactment

The full Senate measure provides $173.2 billion in base discretionary funding, including $144.2 billion in discretionary funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs, ExecutiveGov reported. Congress had not passed any regular fiscal 2027 appropriations bills when the fiscal year began on Oct. 1; a continuing resolution signed on Sept. 2 funds military construction programs through Dec. 11, 2026, largely at fiscal 2026 levels, according to CRS.

The Vanguard USA has covered one of the programs behind the request in a report that the Air Force released a draft plan for a $1.057 billion F-47 Future Campus at Nellis Air Force Base.