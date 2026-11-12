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    SpaceX launches the classified USSF-627 mission for the Space Force from Vandenberg, six days after USSF-432

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 2 Mins Read
    A Falcon 9 rocket stands lit on a coastal launch pad at dusk with the ocean and an orange horizon behind it
    File photo: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands at Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, before launching NASA’s SPHEREx and PUNCH missions in March 2025. Photo by SpaceX, released into the public domain (CC0), via NASA and Wikimedia Commons. The photo does not show the USSF-627 mission.

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the USSF-627 mission from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at 8:36 p.m. PT, the company said on its mission page. The mission was flown for the U.S. Space Force and is classified, KEYT reported.

    It was the seventh flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched NROL-179, SDA-T1TL-E, SDA-T1TL-A and three Starlink missions, SpaceX said. After stage separation, the booster landed on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean. SpaceX did not reveal details about the mission, Space.com reported.

    Two delays and a second mission in six days

    The launch had originally been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, then moved to Tuesday, Nov. 10, and again to Wednesday, KEYT reported. It came less than a week after a Falcon 9 launched the classified USSF-432 mission from the same site on Nov. 6, Space.com reported. SpaceX ended the webcasts of both launches shortly after the first stages landed, according to Space.com.

    Painterly illustration of a large white tracking antenna dish on a coastal hill at dusk above low fog
    AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

    Falcon 9 cadence in 2026

    USSF-627 was the 120th Falcon 9 launch of 2026 and the rocket’s 15th national security flight of the year, Space.com reported. Eighty-five of those 120 flights have carried Starlink satellites, according to Space.com. The booster for USSF-627 carries the designation 1103, the outlet said.

    The Falcon 9 is not on a record-breaking cadence this year: in 2025, the rocket flew 165 missions, 122 of them for Starlink, according to Space.com. Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg described USSF-432 on Nov. 6 as the base’s 74th launch of 2026, according to its news page.

    See also  Space Force asks industry about up to five cislunar satellites ready to launch by late 2029

    Vandenberg set an annual launch record in October, The Vanguard USA reported in a story on its 72nd launch of 2026.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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