A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the USSF-627 mission from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at 8:36 p.m. PT, the company said on its mission page. The mission was flown for the U.S. Space Force and is classified, KEYT reported.

It was the seventh flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched NROL-179, SDA-T1TL-E, SDA-T1TL-A and three Starlink missions, SpaceX said. After stage separation, the booster landed on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean. SpaceX did not reveal details about the mission, Space.com reported.

Two delays and a second mission in six days

The launch had originally been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, then moved to Tuesday, Nov. 10, and again to Wednesday, KEYT reported. It came less than a week after a Falcon 9 launched the classified USSF-432 mission from the same site on Nov. 6, Space.com reported. SpaceX ended the webcasts of both launches shortly after the first stages landed, according to Space.com.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Falcon 9 cadence in 2026

USSF-627 was the 120th Falcon 9 launch of 2026 and the rocket’s 15th national security flight of the year, Space.com reported. Eighty-five of those 120 flights have carried Starlink satellites, according to Space.com. The booster for USSF-627 carries the designation 1103, the outlet said.

The Falcon 9 is not on a record-breaking cadence this year: in 2025, the rocket flew 165 missions, 122 of them for Starlink, according to Space.com. Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg described USSF-432 on Nov. 6 as the base’s 74th launch of 2026, according to its news page.

Vandenberg set an annual launch record in October, The Vanguard USA reported in a story on its 72nd launch of 2026.