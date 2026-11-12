Coreshell Technologies, a battery startup based in San Leandro, California, said on Nov. 11, 2026, that it closed a $30 million Series B round co-led by Ferroglobe PLC and Access Industries, with participation from ADS, Helios Ventures, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Mana Ventures and Entrada Ventures, Coreshell said in a press release. Coreshell said the money will go toward commercializing and scaling its battery technology and expanding manufacturing and customer programs.

The company has started shipping its first battery cells to the military for use on Navy ships and Army ground vehicles, Heatmap reported. Ferroglobe, which co-led the round, also supplies the silicon Coreshell uses in its anodes, mined and refined in the United States, according to Heatmap.

Replacing graphite from China

Coreshell replaces graphite in lithium-ion battery anodes with metallurgical silicon, the company said. More than 90% of the world’s graphite is processed in China, and China tightened controls on graphite exports in 2023, according to the release. Heatmap reported that the National Defense Authorization Act passed at the end of 2025 bars Chinese-linked battery materials from military use starting in 2028.

“As uncrewed systems become increasingly important to the future of American defense, the batteries powering those systems cannot be a geopolitical liability,” said Dave Bellis, manager of corporate strategy and development at ADS, which the release describes as the top supplier to the Defense Logistics Agency. On the cathode side, Coreshell said an agreement with L&F Co. provides long-term access to lithium.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A planned 2-gigawatt-hour factory

The round follows a $50 million grant from the Department of Energy in August, Coreshell said. The grant will support the company’s first commercial-scale plant, a 2-gigawatt-hour factory, and Coreshell is evaluating several U.S. sites, with a selection expected early next year, Heatmap reported. “This year we’ve had to put on second and third shifts, work nights and weekends, just to get the product out the door,” CEO Jonathan Tan told Heatmap.

The Vanguard USA has covered other efforts to build a domestic graphite supply, including a preliminary term sheet between Titan Mining and the Army for a graphite plant at Anniston Army Depot.