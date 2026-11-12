Nvidia’s board of directors accepted the resignation of Jensen Huang as president, chief executive officer and member of the board, effective immediately, on Nov. 11, the company said in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 12, 2026. The board appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette M. Kress, 59, as interim CEO while it searches for a new chief executive, according to the filing.

Kress, CFO since 2013, will keep that role while serving as interim CEO, and the board will consider internal and external candidates for a permanent successor, Nvidia said in a press release. The board also named Harvey C. Jones, 73, a director since 1993 and a former CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys, as its first chair, according to the filing and the release. Neither document gives a reason for the resignation.

What the board and interim CEO said

“The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption,” Jones said in the release. Kress said: “Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders.”

Nvidia said it will report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at about 1:20 p.m. PT, as previously scheduled.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Market reaction and earlier board steps

Nvidia shares were down nearly 12% in early trading on Thursday, and the stock had fallen by as much as 19% since Friday, a market value loss of more than $855 billion, TechCrunch reported.

On Nov. 8, Nvidia’s board had announced an independent investigation “in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort,” and on Nov. 10 it said its independent members had retained former acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, according to company statements. Three House committee chairs had separately asked Huang to brief them on Nov. 18, The Vanguard USA reported in a story on that request.