Finland’s military said on Nov. 12, 2026, that its forces had detected “a strike” on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland area on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and that the security situation remained stable, Reuters reported in a story carried by Defense News. “The Finnish Defence Forces detected… a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland area and has monitored the development of the situation,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Finland is not under any immediate military threat, the spokesperson said. The defense forces declined to give further details about the location or timing of the incident, or how it was detected, and it was not immediately clear whether there were casualties or what caused the strike, according to Reuters. Russia had not publicly commented in the reports reviewed.

Ukraine’s claim

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a Telegram post that it planned and carried out a drone attack on the Buyan-M-class small missile ship Naro-Fominsk as part of a special operation, Yle reported. A senior Finnish official confirmed to Yle that Finland detected an attack near the Russian island of Gogland, known as Suursaari in Finnish, about 40 kilometers south of Finland. The vessel’s identity rests on the SBU’s claim.

Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem told the Estonian broadcaster ERR that an explosion occurred on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland and that the ship then left for St. Petersburg, Yle reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Drones near NATO’s eastern edge

Finland’s defense forces imposed temporary restrictions on maritime areas and airspace in the eastern Gulf of Finland early on Wednesday as a precaution after Ukraine attacked the Russian port of Ust-Luga, according to Yle. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania issued warnings early Wednesday telling residents to take shelter because of drones in their airspace, and NATO scrambled warplanes in response, Reuters reported.