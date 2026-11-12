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    Spaceium offers a $1 license for its OpenPort satellite refueling port ahead of a planned ISS demonstration

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 2 Mins Read
    The International Space Station with its long solar arrays seen against the black of space
    File photo: The International Space Station seen from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround after undocking, Nov. 8, 2021. NASA photo, via the NASA Image and Video Library. The photo does not show Spaceium hardware.

    Spaceium is opening access to its OpenPort spacecraft refueling port, allowing any company to build and license the hardware for $1, Payload reported on Nov. 12, 2026. The startup plans to make its money by selling fuel to spacecraft, Payload reported. “We are not a port business,” co-founder and CEO Ashi Dissanayake told Payload.

    Spaceium describes OpenPort as “the first open licensed, androgynous refueling port for spacecraft” and says it will fly to the International Space Station to perform the first xenon transfer in orbit, according to the company’s website.

    Illustration of two generic satellites above Earth joined by a short line between two identical round ports
    AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

    A port that gives and receives

    Because the port is androgynous, fuel can flow both ways, so the same part can act as a pump or a receiving port, Payload reported. The port is fuel-agnostic and replaces the fill port normally used to fuel a spacecraft on the ground, according to Payload. Spaceium plans to send OpenPort to the ISS in the first half of 2027 to demonstrate xenon transfer on a spacecraft docked outside the station, after testing a robotic arm on SpaceX’s Transporter-15 mission in November, Payload reported.

    Competitor Orbit Fab made its own RAFTI refueling port available under an open license in October 2021, Payload noted.

    See also  NASA's Anil Menon and Canada's Joshua Kutryk install a solar array on the ISS's 100th US spacewalk
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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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