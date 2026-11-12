Spaceium is opening access to its OpenPort spacecraft refueling port, allowing any company to build and license the hardware for $1, Payload reported on Nov. 12, 2026. The startup plans to make its money by selling fuel to spacecraft, Payload reported. “We are not a port business,” co-founder and CEO Ashi Dissanayake told Payload.

Spaceium describes OpenPort as “the first open licensed, androgynous refueling port for spacecraft” and says it will fly to the International Space Station to perform the first xenon transfer in orbit, according to the company’s website.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A port that gives and receives

Because the port is androgynous, fuel can flow both ways, so the same part can act as a pump or a receiving port, Payload reported. The port is fuel-agnostic and replaces the fill port normally used to fuel a spacecraft on the ground, according to Payload. Spaceium plans to send OpenPort to the ISS in the first half of 2027 to demonstrate xenon transfer on a spacecraft docked outside the station, after testing a robotic arm on SpaceX’s Transporter-15 mission in November, Payload reported.

Competitor Orbit Fab made its own RAFTI refueling port available under an open license in October 2021, Payload noted.