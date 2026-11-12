The Department of Energy has cleared the final operations hold point for Oklo’s Groves Isotope Test Reactor, or Groves-1, near Lockhart, Texas, allowing the facility to move into a research, testing and training phase, Oklo said in a press release published Nov. 12, 2026. World Nuclear News reported the clearance the same day.

Groves-1 reached first criticality in August 2026, less than a year after ground was broken on the project, under the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program, according to World Nuclear News. It is one of 11 advanced reactor projects the DOE selected for the program in August 2025, WNN reported. Oklo said it was the first reactor in the program to go critical on private land. Neither source gives the date of the DOE’s decision, and no DOE announcement was found on energy.gov.

What Oklo plans to test

With the facility cleared for unrestricted operations, Oklo will test capabilities relevant to future isotope reactors and its Aurora fast fission reactor, and use Groves-1 to train and qualify personnel and to keep evaluating control rod drive mechanisms, the company said. Operating experience will inform Groves-2 Forge, Oklo’s planned isotope production and processing pilot facility selected under the DOE’s Nuclear Energy Launch Pad initiative, with an initial focus on lutetium-177, an isotope used in targeted cancer treatments, Oklo said.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The DOE pathway

“DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program reset the nuclear industry’s expectations for how quickly we can move from advanced reactor design to demonstration while upholding best-in-class safety standards,” said Chimi Zacot, acting deputy assistant secretary for nuclear reactors, in Oklo’s release. Under the Atomic Energy Act, the DOE can authorize reactors for research, development and demonstration, while new commercial designs are reviewed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, World Nuclear News noted.

The Vanguard USA has covered related DOE nuclear work in a report that DOE’s NRIC and Purdue built a steel-plate composite containment demo.