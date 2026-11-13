The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Select Committee on the CCP and the House Intelligence Committee asked former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Nov. 12, 2026, to appear for a closed-door, transcribed interview on Dec. 1, and gave him until 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 13 to confirm in writing “or a subpoena will be issued,” according to their letter. The letter, signed by Reps. Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford, describes the new request as “an accommodation to reflect recent events.”

The chairs sent a separate letter asking Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview on Dec. 2 “regarding AI chip smuggling, adversary military use of NVIDIA products, and recent public reports regarding NVIDIA’s interference in U.S. export control policies and investigations, including those involving Megaspeed,” with the same Nov. 13 deadline, according to that letter. Both letters say failure to cooperate will lead the Foreign Affairs Committee to issue a subpoena. The letters describe concerns raised by the chairs; they do not establish wrongdoing.

A hearing request for Commerce

Mast also asked Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler to appear before the Foreign Affairs Committee at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 for a hearing on chip smuggling, adversary military use of advanced AI chips, reported interference by private companies in export control policy and enforcement investigations, and Megaspeed, his letter shows.

“We need to know the full extent to which our national security has been put at risk,” the three chairmen said in a joint statement, calling on Congress to pass the AI OVERWATCH Act, Chip Security Act, MATCH Act and Remote Access Security Act in the NDAA.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Mast says Huang agreed to testify

Mast told reporters on Thursday that Huang had agreed to testify before Congress by Thanksgiving, in a closed-door session he expects to be recorded on video and transcribed, according to reports from Bloomberg and NBC News cited by TechCrunch. “Nvidia is a very important company to the United States of America,” Mast said, adding that Huang “has some very serious questions to answer.” The committees’ letters released the same day ask Huang for written confirmation and propose Dec. 1, after Thanksgiving; no official confirmation of an agreement had been published by the committees, Huang or Nvidia.

Nvidia’s board accepted Huang’s resignation as CEO on Nov. 11, The Vanguard USA reported in its story on the leadership change. The chairs first asked Huang for a briefing in a Nov. 4 letter, The Vanguard USA reported.