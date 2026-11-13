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    Zelensky says Starshield speed limits are back across Ukraine’s front; SpaceX says ‘there has been no change’

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 2 Mins Read
    People gather on a street around a white satellite dish on a stand, charging and using their phones
    File photo: Residents of Kupiansk, Ukraine, use a Starlink terminal for internet access after the city’s recapture, Oct. 9, 2022. Photo by Vitaliy Nosach / RBC-Ukraine, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The photo shows the civilian Starlink service, not Starshield.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 12, 2026, that Starshield, the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink service, is again cutting off terminals that move faster than 161 kilometers per hour (100 mph) across Ukraine’s front line and in Russian-occupied areas, Kyiv Post reported. Zelensky said the limit hampers Ukrainian interceptor drones trying to catch Russian jet-powered drones. SpaceX denied it: “This is false. There has been no change,” the company’s media relations department told Ars Technica.

    “Unfortunately, there have already been hits because the interception means do not develop sufficient speed and do not have time to intercept,” Zelensky said in a Telegram statement, according to Kyiv Post. He said military reports showed the disruptions were not random glitches but “systematic speed restrictions,” Gizmodo reported. SpaceX declined to comment to Reuters, according to Defense News.

    Who sets the limits

    The cause of the reported restriction has not been established. Zelensky said Ukraine is seeking explanations from the United States. “We are trying to get the details from the American side, but so far we know very little,” he said in a speech in Dublin, Ars Technica reported. Senior Ukrainian officials told the Financial Times they believe the limits were imposed to pressure Kyiv during peace talks, according to Ars Technica.

    Musk said last month that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS,” Ars Technica reported. Trump denied making the decision to limit Ukraine’s satellite connectivity, Ars Technica reported. Similar restrictions in mid-October were lifted by Oct. 24, according to Gizmodo and Ars Technica.

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    Illustration of a flat satellite terminal on a tripod in a snowy field at dusk under an arc of light and faint satellite trails
    AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

    Talks in Moscow and an EU reaction

    Zelensky spoke as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Nov. 12, Reuters reported. European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said reported Starshield restrictions are “deeply concerning and, if confirmed, unacceptable,” Ars Technica reported.

    The Vanguard USA covered the October episode in reports that front-line speeds returned after a week and that Mark Carney said the cutoff caused Ukrainian deaths.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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