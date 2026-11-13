Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has issued a memorandum elevating the Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, or ASW(SO/LIC), to equal footing with the military department secretaries, the Department of War said on Nov. 12, 2026, in a release also reproduced by Small Wars Journal. The department said the post has been renamed the Assistant Secretary of War for the Office of Strategic Services, or ASW(OSS), with legislative proposals underway to create a permanent Under Secretary of Strategic Services.

The office receives an annual budget reallocation of no less than $45 million, 100 dedicated military and civilian billets, and direct budgetary and acquisition authority over special operations-peculiar matters, according to the release. The memo is dated Nov. 2, Breaking Defense reported; the role is currently held by Derrick Anderson.

What changes now and what needs Congress

The new title is a second, unofficial name, similar to the “Department of War” designation, in the hope that Congress makes the change through a future National Defense Authorization Act, and creating an undersecretary post requires legislation, Breaking Defense reported. The memo directs the legislative affairs team to draft proposals for Congress, according to Breaking Defense.

Internally, the memo treats the office as “Code 2” in the department’s order of precedence, the equivalent of the service secretaries, and adds it to top forums such as the Senior Leaders Council, the Joint Requirements Oversight Council and the Program Budget Review, Breaking Defense reported. Within 60 days, 75 civilians and 25 Joint Staff members are to move to the office, and the comptroller is to find $45 million a year from operations and maintenance funds, according to the outlet.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A push for more special operations funding

“Despite [its] contribution to the Joint Force and our Nation, resourcing for SOF remains behind current operational and force posture,” Hegseth wrote in the memo, Breaking Defense reported. “It is time for a bold, foundational change.” The memo directs budget planners to treat U.S. Special Operations Command resourcing and manpower requests in the fiscal 2028-2032 budget process as top-tier priorities, according to Breaking Defense.

The department said the new name honors “our special operations heritage.”