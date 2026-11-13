The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) cut the ribbon on Nov. 9, 2026, on a new 300-gallon energetics mixer in the rebuilt Motor Assembly Compound at China Lake, California, that is meant to let its team reach production rate on WDU-36/B Tomahawk warheads around June 2027, Naval News reported. The goal is to establish an additional Navy-run source for the warheads alongside industry, according to Naval News.

This fall, the energetics team filled seven first-article Tomahawk warheads with PBXN-107 explosive on a 150-gallon mixer China Lake has run for decades; once they pass inspection, they become China Lake’s first production warheads, said Zane Goedert, head of the Energetics Processing Branch, Naval News reported.

Supplying a faster Tomahawk line

In August, the Navy awarded Raytheon a $22.9 billion contract to accelerate Tomahawk production, and faster production calls for more warhead capacity, said Ryan Hunter, head of the Propulsion and Energetics Division, according to Naval News. Raytheon is the prime contractor, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems machines the warhead cases, and L3Harris loads them with explosive today, the outlet reported.

NAWCWD plans to make a share of the warheads under a multiyear public-private partnership it signed with L3Harris in September, Hunter said, Defence Industry Europe reported. NAWCWD also bought long-lead materials ahead of the multiyear contract, according to that report.

“Having an adequate stockpile of those for a peer or near-peer adversary is critical to the nation’s defense,” said Patricia Hottowe, director of the Tomahawk Technical Project Office at NAWCWD, Naval News reported. Her team spent much of the past year updating the warhead specification and approved supplier list, and some key parts and materials can take up to a year to arrive, according to the report.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

More staff for the energetics team

More than a dozen new hires are joining the team and will train for about a year before working on their own, Goedert said, according to Naval News. Rear Adm. Eric Gardner, principal deputy for the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Munitions, said at the ribbon cutting that the first-article warheads lay the groundwork for China Lake to become an additional source of Tomahawk warhead production, Naval News reported.