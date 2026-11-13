The Justice Department said on Nov. 12, 2026, that it had obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from the Binance exchange and had seized cloud infrastructure used by North Korean hackers in a social engineering scheme the FBI calls “FaceStealer,” according to a department press release.

On or about Oct. 29, members of the North Korean military, referred to by the FBI as “TraderTraitor,” stole more than $6 billion worth of virtual assets from Binance, the department said. U.S. government and private-sector efforts have frozen more than $2.7 billion, of which the department has obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion, and efforts to trace and recover the rest are ongoing, according to the release.

The FaceStealer scheme

The FaceStealer scheme has resulted in the theft of more than $400 million in the last 18 months, the department said. According to the release, the hackers invite targets to video meetings from accounts stolen from earlier victims, play recorded or deepfake videos of people the target knows, then trigger a fake technical error whose “fix” installs malware. The FBI seized more than 900 webcam videos of victims under a federal warrant, the department said, and the hackers have increasingly targeted people who maintain open-source software.

“North Korea’s government bankrolls its rogue regime and illicit weapons program through cryptocurrency theft,” said M. Scott Proctor, principal deputy assistant attorney general for national security. Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said the Criminal Division and its partners moved to “immediately halt about half of this historic breach.”

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Industry asked to block laundering

Last week, the FBI, the Secret Service and IRS Criminal Investigation issued a cyber alert attributing the theft and urging virtual asset service providers to block transactions tied to addresses TraderTraitor actors are using to launder the stolen assets, the department said. The FBI also published a report and a website on FaceStealer, CyberScoop reported. Binance and the FBI attributed the theft to TraderTraitor, The Record reported.