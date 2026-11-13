The Navy relieved the commanding officer, executive officer and chief of the boat of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS South Dakota (SSN 790) on Oct. 14, 2026, without notifying the House Armed Services Committee, Reps. Joe Courtney and Adam Smith said in a Nov. 12, 2026, letter to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle. Courtney is the ranking member of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, and Smith is the committee’s ranking member.

The lawmakers wrote that the public affairs office for Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic confirmed in a Nov. 12 article that the submarine’s commanding officer was relieved on Oct. 14. The dismissal of the command triad was “allegedly attributed to a grounding incident,” according to the letter. The Navy has not confirmed a grounding, The Maritime Executive reported, and cited loss of confidence in confirming the commanding officer’s removal.

Questions due Nov. 20

“The Department of the Navy’s failure to communicate these incidents to Congress is unacceptable,” Courtney and Smith wrote. They asked the Navy to explain by Nov. 20 what led to the relief, whether a grounding or other mishap at sea occurred and, if so, the preliminary cost of damage, the structural damage to the submarine and the expected maintenance timeline, according to the letter.

The lawmakers noted that no law requires such notifications but that the committee and the department have long shared information about at-sea incidents and command triad dismissals, citing the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain collisions and the groundings of USS Hartford and USS Connecticut. A reporter asked the Navy about the dismissals on Nov. 11, according to the letter. Military Times also reported on the letter.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A close call reported in October

On Oct. 6, the Navy awarded a commendation medal to a navigation crewmember who recognized that shoaling water presented an immediate hazard to the ship during maneuvers, according to a statement posted by the sailor’s family and reported by The Maritime Executive. The commendation did not explicitly mention a grounding, the outlet reported. The USS South Dakota, commissioned in 2019, is homeported in Groton, Connecticut.