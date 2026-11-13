A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in its engine room at about 1800 UTC on Nov. 11, 2026, about 14 nautical miles northwest of Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, the UK Maritime Trade Operations center said in warning 204-26. No casualties were reported, all crew were evacuated and firefighting was under way, according to UKMTO.

India’s minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, identified the vessel as the Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker Dominica Prosperity and said its 22 crew members, including 19 Indian nationals, were evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, gCaptain reported. Reuters reported that the tanker is operated by South Korea’s Sinokor Maritime, citing the risk information provider MARISKS, according to gCaptain.

A string of attacks in the Gulf

UKMTO listed other tanker attacks the same week, including a tanker struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, reported on Nov. 11, and an eastbound tanker in the Arabian Gulf struck on Nov. 10 that left multiple crew injured. At least three very large crude carriers were hit on Tuesday and Wednesday in what The Maritime Executive described as suspected Iranian attacks; UKMTO did not attribute the incidents. Sonowal also said the Aframax tanker NCC Fajr was attacked on Wednesday, according to The Maritime Executive.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Guidance to shipping

UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report suspicious activity while authorities investigate. The Vanguard USA has covered the war’s effect on U.S. fuel markets in a report that U.S. refiners pushed gasoline yields below the five-year low.