U.S. Central Command said on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, that U.S. forces shot down two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain, denying a claim by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that it had struck a U.S. early warning radar system in the kingdom, The Associated Press reported. CENTCOM said there were no injuries or damage, according to AP.

“The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and both were shot down by US forces. There were no injuries or damage,” CENTCOM said in a statement on X, Anadolu Agency reported. CENTCOM described the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ claim as false, according to Anadolu.

An unverified claim from Tehran

Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted a Revolutionary Guard statement as saying the attack on the radar system followed a U.S. strike on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port of Sirik, AP reported. On Thursday evening, IRNA cited official sources as saying Sirik had been hit by an “enemy” strike, a term Iranian authorities frequently use for the United States and Israel, according to Anadolu. Neither Iran’s claim of striking the radar nor its account of a tanker incident could be independently verified, AP reported.

“This serves as a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to cease its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz,” IRNA cited the Guard as saying, according to Anadolu. It was Iran’s first report of targeting a facility in Bahrain since September, according to AP. Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, and its Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to AP’s requests for comment.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A tanker claim in Hormuz

The Revolutionary Guard also said Friday that a tanker struck a naval mine and suffered an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz. AP, citing IRNA, described the vessel as a liquefied petroleum gas tanker that ignored repeated warnings while transiting the eastern part of the strait. Reuters, citing Iranian state media, described it as a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas that was using what the Guard called an “unauthorized and dangerous route,” gCaptain reported. There was no immediate report of the incident from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military agency that monitors incidents at sea, according to AP.

At least 10 ships were hit in the first 10 days of November, after 37 attacks in October, according to Washington Institute for Near East Policy data cited by Reuters. The United States and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Anadolu. An AP satellite analysis earlier this month found that Iran hit U.S. early-warning radars first at 26 sites across the region, The Vanguard USA reported.