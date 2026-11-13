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    Department of War renames its Chief Digital and AI Office the Super Intelligence Office, moves it to SI.mil

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 2 Mins Read
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    File photo: The Pentagon, looking northeast with the Potomac River and the Washington Monument in the distance. DoD photo by Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

    The Department of War announced on Nov. 13, 2026, the official redesignation of its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) as the Department of War Super Intelligence Office (SIO), the department said in a release. The rebrand follows President Trump’s “executive direction to transition federal terminology and national security strategy from legacy artificial intelligence to the era of Super Intelligence,” according to the release.

    The change takes effect immediately, Inside Defense reported, citing a post by the office on X. The office was established in December 2021, according to the outlet.

    “This redesignation is a clear signal of where the Department of War is going,” said Cameron Stanley, who leads AI efforts across the Pentagon, according to Inside Defense. “We have moved beyond experimental prototypes. As the Super Intelligence Office our mission is to harness the full power of sovereign Super Intelligence to ensure decisive military superiority across every domain.”

    A new name, the same programs

    The office unveiled a new logo and moved its primary website to www.si.mil, where all public resources, acquisition pathways and partnership portals are now consolidated, the department said. Its social media accounts are now DoW SIO on LinkedIn and @SIODoW on X. The transition will roll out across digital systems, enterprise applications and component headquarters “over the coming weeks,” and existing operational programs, industry solicitations and defense partnerships “will continue uninterrupted under the new banner,” according to the release.

    The office supports the Maven Smart System and the War Data Platform and “has the mission of enabling an ‘SI-First’ military,” the department said.

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    AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

    A government-wide change of terms

    The Marine Corps directed its personnel in an Oct. 23 message to use “Super Intelligence” in place of “Artificial Intelligence” in official writing, implementing Executive Order 14434, which told the executive branch to adopt SI terminology, Military.com reported. Under that guidance, SI covers the same technologies as the statutory definition of AI, and security, privacy, acquisition and responsible-use rules do not change with the name, according to Military.com.

    The Navy has also sought “Super Intelligence” concepts to lay out systems inside its SSN(X) attack submarine, The Vanguard USA reported.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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