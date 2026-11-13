The Energy Department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) has selected eight projects that could receive up to a combined $30 million to develop technologies for superhot geothermal energy, POWER reported of the agency’s Nov. 12, 2026, announcement. The projects fall under the Stimulate Utilization of Plentiful Energy in Rocks through High-temperature Original Technologies (SUPERHOT) program, which targets wells with temperatures above 375 degrees Celsius and pressures above 22 megapascals, according to ARPA-E’s project descriptions.

The selected teams are four national laboratories, Oak Ridge, Lawrence Livermore, Pacific Northwest and Los Alamos; the University of Oklahoma and the University of Southern California; and two Houston companies, Blade Energy Partners and XGS Energy, according to ARPA-E. The largest listed amount, $6.3 million, is for a Blade Energy Partners project to develop and validate an integrated well system for long-lasting superhot wells, evaluating new steel alloys, iron-chromium-aluminum alloys, zirconia-toughened alumina liners and advanced cements, the agency said.

“SUPERHOT pursues exponential, not incremental, progress by pushing the boundaries of innovation to fundamentally change how we tap into geothermal energy,” ARPA-E Director Conner Prochaska said, according to POWER.

Keeping wells intact under extreme heat

Oak Ridge National Laboratory will develop a glass fiber-reinforced, inorganic matrix composite pipe system to address the limitations of current carbon-steel casing and make possible a 15-year well lifetime, a $3 million project, and Los Alamos National Laboratory will develop testing and verification tools to evaluate how well materials degrade under repeated heating and cooling cycles, high stress and corrosive fluids, a $3.5 million project, according to ARPA-E. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory plans a “well-in-a-box” laboratory simulator ($2.6 million), and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s $5.5 million project will use advanced well designs, high-pressure fluid techniques and densified fluids to improve heat extraction, the agency said.

XGS Energy’s $3 million project will adapt key materials, well designs and predictive models so its system can operate in superhot conditions over a multi-decade lifespan, according to ARPA-E. The University of Oklahoma ($3.1 million) will build a predictive modeling framework for fracture-based superhot systems, and the University of Southern California ($3 million) will develop a new well casing architecture combining cement-based materials with metal components, the agency said.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A large untapped resource

The United States holds at least 15,000 gigawatts of potential geothermal power beneath its surface, yet existing technologies generate less than 4 GW of utility-scale power, according to POWER. SUPERHOT aims to more than triple the output of individual geothermal wells, and the advances could help deliver 10 to 20 GW of baseload power at less than $30 per megawatt-hour by 2040, the outlet reported. The selections follow a 2025 funding call, ThinkGeoEnergy reported. ARPA-E also backs an Idaho National Laboratory-led effort to irradiate the first molten plutonium chloride fuel, The Vanguard USA reported.