A B-21 Raider test aircraft flying from Edwards Air Force Base, California, released a conventional weapon during the first week of November, the Air Force and manufacturer Northrop Grumman said in separate statements on Nov. 13, 2026, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. The Air Force did not say which weapon was used, and the test marks the bomber’s transition from a flight test aircraft to a “functional weapons platform,” the service said, according to the magazine.

“The B-21 is designed to deliver improved combat capability to the warfighter, combining reliability and maintainability to quickly integrate new weapons,” Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in a statement quoted by the magazine. “This successful test demonstrates our ability to adapt rapidly and hold any target at risk if deterrence fails.”

The release validated the B-21’s “digital models and the maturity of its open systems architecture,” and the test followed “thousands of hours of virtual modeling within the B-21’s digital twin environment,” according to the Air Force release quoted by The War Zone. A spokesperson for the Air Force told DefenseScoop there were no other “releaseable details” about the test, citing operational security.

On track for Ellsworth

The Air Force and Northrop Grumman said the first operational B-21 is on track to arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, in 2027, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. “This weapons test proves the B-21 program is excelling,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said in a statement, according to DefenseScoop.

“B-21 is another step closer to giving the U.S. unrivaled deterrence,” said Tom Jones, president of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, according to DefenseScoop. Northrop said it recently opened a 265,000-square-foot B-21 manufacturing facility in Layton, Utah, and has broken ground on a 1-million-square-foot assembly line facility at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Two test aircraft flying

The Air Force is known to have two flying pre-production Raiders out of a planned test force of six, and no images of the bomber releasing a weapon had been published, The War Zone reported. The service has said it plans to buy at least 100 B-21s, with a new target fleet size expected next year, according to the outlet. The B-21 can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.

The Air Force and Northrop broke ground on B-21 final assembly in Palmdale as testing continued, The Vanguard USA reported.