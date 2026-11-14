SpaceX caught the upper stage of its Starship rocket with the arms of its Starbase launch tower on Nov. 14, 2026, after the vehicle orbited Earth 14 times on its 15th integrated flight test, SpacePolicyOnline reported. It was the first attempt to catch Starship’s second stage after an orbital mission; SpaceX has caught three Super Heavy boosters, according to the outlet.

The catch of the vehicle, known as Ship 42, came at 4:20 p.m. EST, roughly 22.5 hours after Flight 15 lifted off from Starbase, Texas, Space.com reported. “That was the missing link,” SpaceX’s Dan Huot said during the company’s landing webcast. “We caught a Starship, and now everything changes,” he said, according to Space.com.

The booster did not come back

The flight fell short of a full recovery. Flight 15 lifted off at 5:47 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, but the Super Heavy first stage, Booster 22, did not return to the tower as planned, SpacePolicyOnline reported. Instead of being caught, the booster veered offshore and detonated its flight termination system, and SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot initially said a guidance issue appeared to be the cause, Space.com reported. SpaceX is still investigating the root cause, according to SpacePolicyOnline.

Otherwise, the flight performed as planned, including the deployment of 26 Starlink V3 satellites, which are too large to launch on SpaceX’s Falcon rockets, SpacePolicyOnline reported. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman congratulated SpaceX on the result, according to the outlet.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Why the catch matters

Starship is designed to be fully reusable with fast turnaround times, and when fully operational it would be the first completely reusable orbital spacecraft, SpacePolicyOnline reported. SpaceX is under contract to NASA to build a Human Landing System version of Starship to return astronauts to the Moon, which requires in-orbit refueling with cryogenic propellants that SpaceX has not yet demonstrated, according to the outlet.

Starship’s previous orbital flight, Flight 14, splashed down in the north Pacific without a recovery attempt, SpacePolicyOnline reported. SpaceX had targeted Nov. 13 for Flight 15 as its first attempt to catch both Super Heavy and Ship, The Vanguard USA reported.