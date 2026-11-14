The Commerce Department’s CHIPS Research and Development Office said on Nov. 13, 2026, that it signed a final R&D award of up to $100 million under the CHIPS and Science Act to Atom Computing, a neutral-atom quantum computing company, according to a department release. The award will fund R&D on semiconductors and related technology for “utility scale, commercially useful neutral-atom-based quantum computers,” including the hardware development and systems integration needed to “manipulate, control, and address tens of thousands of qubits, and validate their performance,” the department said.

The contract supports hardware engineering and manufacturing scale-up at the company’s Boulder, Colorado, operations, Quantum Computing Report reported. According to Atom Computing Chief Executive Ben Bloom, the contract provides the capital needed to move logical-qubit architectures into repeatable commercial production, the outlet reported.

From letter of intent to final award

The award finalizes funding first announced in May 2026, when the Commerce Department signed 9 letters of intent to provide $2.013 billion in CHIPS Act incentives to two quantum foundries and 7 quantum computing companies. At the time, the department said Atom Computing would receive $100 million in planned funding to address key technical and manufacturing challenges for neutral-atom quantum computing. “With today’s CHIPS Research and Development investments in quantum computing, the Trump administration is leading the world into a new era of American innovation,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said then.

The department said in May that it would receive a minority, non-controlling equity stake in each company as a condition of the funds “to enhance the return for the U.S. taxpayer.” The Nov. 13 release does not describe the terms of the final Atom Computing agreement.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A portfolio across quantum approaches

The companies in the CHIPS portfolio cover neutral-atom, silicon-spin, superconducting, photonic and trapped-ion approaches and are meant to tackle problems such as device reproducibility, optical complexity, error rates, cryogenic systems integration and interconnects, according to the May release. “The CHIPS R&D Office is taking a portfolio approach to strengthen and accelerate U.S. leadership across multiple quantum modalities at once,” Bill Frauenhofer, executive director of semiconductor investment and innovation, said at the time.

The Energy Department separately named eight science problems to judge the first fault-tolerant quantum computers, The Vanguard USA reported.