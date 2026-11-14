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    Office of Space Commerce picks Starcloud, Portal, Cowboy Space and Redwire’s SpaceMD for its certification pilot

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 3 Mins Read
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    File photo: Thunderheads near Borneo, Indonesia, photographed by an Expedition 40 crew member aboard the International Space Station in 2014. NASA photo, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

    The Commerce Department’s Office of Space Commerce (OSC) said on Nov. 12, 2026, that it has selected four companies for the pilot phase of its Space Commerce Certification, a process meant to give novel space activities “a straightforward, predictable legal pathway to space,” the office said in an announcement. The participants are Cowboy Space Corporation of San Carlos, California; Portal Space Systems of Bothell, Washington; SpaceMD, a subsidiary of Redwire Corporation, of Chantilly, Virginia; and Starcloud of Redmond, Washington.

    OSC received nearly 40 applications, with proposed mission concepts ranging from low Earth orbit to the lunar surface and “out to the depths of the Solar System,” according to the announcement. The office will begin “substantive engagement” with the cohort alongside interagency partners and the White House, it said.

    “We are ‘throttles up’ on our Space Commerce Certification Pilot Phase,” said Taylor Jordan, assistant secretary of commerce and director of the Office of Space Commerce. “We are ready to get their innovative capabilities to ‘yes.’”

    A first application form

    OSC will work with the four companies to review and refine the first certification application form, which is meant to give the government a clear picture of a proposed mission and to satisfy aspects of other space regulators’ licensing requirements, according to the announcement. After revisions, the form will be made publicly available, and OSC plans to introduce a way to solicit public comment, the office said. The form is to evolve as OSC certifies different types of activities, such as in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing, orbital data centers and lunar surface activity.

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    Rooted in an executive order

    OSC opened the pilot with a notice published in the Federal Register on Aug. 20, 2026, seeking expressions of interest under Section 5 of Executive Order 14335, “Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry.” The notice describes a streamlined, “whole-of-government” mission authorization framework for novel in-space activities that are not clearly or straightforwardly governed by existing regulatory frameworks, and it followed OSC’s March 2026 proposal for the certification process. OSC said it would test the framework in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Communications Commission, the Department of War, the State Department, NASA and other agencies as needed, according to the notice. Expressions of interest were due by Oct. 5, 2026.

    Orbital computing has drawn growing interest: Google’s Project Suncatcher satellite ran an AI model on a TPU in orbit, The Vanguard USA reported.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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