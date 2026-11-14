The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has given Orano Enrichment more time to answer its requests for additional information on the Project Ike uranium enrichment facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and now estimates it will complete its technical review of the license application by June 2027, ANS Nuclear Newswire reported on Nov. 13, 2026. The NRC had said in its May 21 letter accepting the application that it planned to finish the expedited review by April 30, 2027, according to the report.

The NRC sent Orano requests for additional information on July 20, Aug. 11 and Aug. 27, expecting answers by the end of August, and Orano answered about half of them before asking for more time in an Oct. 7 letter, ANS reported. The NRC granted the extension in an Oct. 27 response, and the two sides are now working toward a final date of Dec. 14 for all responses, according to the outlet.

An Orano spokesperson said the longer review will not delay Project Ike’s enrichment operations, which the company expects to begin in 2031, ANS reported.

Structural design flagged

In its Oct. 27 letter, the NRC identified Orano’s structural design criteria for the facility as a “high-impact technical issue” and asked for more information on hydrology, fire and chemical safety and integrated safety analysis, according to ANS. The agency also said it had not received as anticipated “a detailed crosswalk” mapping the similarities between Project Ike and the Eagle Rock Enrichment Facility, a centrifuge plant Orano’s predecessor planned near Idaho Falls, Idaho, but never built, the outlet reported. Those similarities had helped justify the accelerated review, and the NRC said its review so far suggested the two facilities share fewer similarities than anticipated, according to ANS.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

What Orano has applied for

The requested license would authorize Orano to construct and operate a uranium enrichment facility in Oak Ridge, to re-enrich depleted uranium hexafluoride tails and to enrich natural-grade uranium hexafluoride to a maximum of 8 weight percent uranium-235, according to an NRC notice published in the Federal Register on Aug. 12, 2026. Orano Enrichment USA is a regional subsidiary of Orano SA, a French nuclear fuel cycle company majority-owned by the French state, and it first submitted its application in March 2026, the notice says.

Before the NRC’s overhaul under Executive Order 14300, licensing reviews for fuel cycle facilities typically took 18 to 20 months, ANS reported. Centrus, another U.S. enrichment company, recently shipped its first new centrifuge from Oak Ridge to Piketon, Ohio, The Vanguard USA reported.