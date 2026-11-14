Germany-based BASF opened its new $1 billion methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) facility at its chemical site in Geismar, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, its largest single investment to date in the United States, Manufacturing Dive reported. The expansion almost doubles the site’s annual MDI production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons, BASF said in a press release, making Geismar its largest MDI producer in North America, according to Manufacturing Dive.

MDI is a key raw material for polyurethanes, and the added capacity will serve customers in construction, appliances, transportation, automotive, footwear and furniture, according to both the company and the outlet.

“This significant investment reflects our confidence in the continued growth of the polyurethane market and ensures that our customers benefit from a highly reliable, competitive and locally integrated supply source for years to come,” Ramkumar Dhruva, president of BASF’s monomers division, said in a statement, Manufacturing Dive reported.

Ten years in the making

BASF first announced its Geismar expansion plans in November 2016 but did not begin construction until 2018, and the work was done in three phases, Manufacturing Dive reported. The first phase, completed in 2020, added a new MDI synthesis unit; the second expanded several upstream units that began operating in 2021; and the final phase added new upstream units and a splitter, according to the outlet and the company.

The United States is one of BASF’s “most important markets,” Markus Kamieth, chairman of BASF’s board of executive directors, said in a video about the facility, according to Manufacturing Dive. “It is a clear statement of confidence in the future and our ability to grow alongside our customers,” Kamieth said.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

BASF’s largest North American Verbund site

The Geismar site, which also produces ethylene oxide, hydrochloric acid and surfactants, is BASF’s largest site in North America under its Verbund strategy of tightly linking production, energy flows and logistics, Manufacturing Dive reported. In July 2025, the Geismar site was among several chemical plants approved for a two-year exemption from two emissions standards finalized in 2024 under the Clean Air Act’s National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants, according to the outlet.

Louisiana has also drawn federal energy financing: the Energy Department closed a $480 million loan to Arena Energy to revive offshore platforms off the state, The Vanguard USA reported.