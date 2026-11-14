U.S. Air Force Security Forces responded to “suspected unauthorized drone activity” over RAF Lakenheath, the main U.S. fighter base in England, on the evening of Nov. 13, 2026, an Air Force official told The War Zone. “No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected,” the official said. The same statement was given to The Aviationist, which reported that an alarm sounded at about 6:30 p.m. local time and that personnel were told to shelter in place.

Air Force officials declined to say who may have been operating the drones or whether security levels had been raised, The War Zone reported. The number and type of unmanned aircraft involved, their precise location and how long the security response lasted have not been disclosed, according to The Aviationist.

“We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families,” the Air Force official added, according to The War Zone.

British officials say the incident is resolved

A U.K. Ministry of Defence spokesperson said Security Forces responded to the reports “and the situation is now resolved,” adding, “We are working closely with them to establish the facts,” both outlets reported. Nick Timothy, a member of Parliament, said on Facebook that he had been told “there is no threat to the public, and the incident is now resolved,” according to The War Zone.

RAF Lakenheath hosts the 48th Fighter Wing, which flies the F-15E Strike Eagle and the F-35A Lightning II, The Aviationist reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Heightened security at U.S. bases in England

Security at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath had already been raised to Force Protection Condition Charlie because of an unspecified threat from Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, according to The War Zone. FPCON Charlie is the second-highest security level for U.S. military installations, the outlet noted. KC-135 Stratotankers based at RAF Mildenhall were dispersed on Nov. 9 to Prestwick, Spangdahlem, Ramstein and Morón, The Aviationist reported.

The Justice Department earlier charged three men over Iran-backed attack plots in Europe, including one at RAF Fairford, The Vanguard USA reported.