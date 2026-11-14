The FBI warned in a FLASH alert on Nov. 13, 2026, that a variety of malicious cyber actors have weaponized ARTEX, an open-source, large language model-driven agentic platform, “to automate multiple phases of cyber intrusions at machine speed, from reconnaissance through data exfiltration,” according to the alert. Since at least August 2026, actors have used ARTEX against organizations in sectors including financial services, government, technology, defense, semiconductors, energy, health care, manufacturing, telecommunications and legal services, the FBI said.

Some intrusions progressed “from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours,” and the framework lets actors “with minimal technical expertise” run complex, multi-target operations at once, the bureau said. It cited attacks on South Korean financial institutions that exfiltrated personal information on about 67,000 people and a supply chain compromise of ConnectWise Cloud Backup customers that gave access to more than 2,250 downstream tenants.

Chinese models dominate attacker use

ARTEX does not include its own model but plugs into outside providers, including frontier models and open-source or Chinese-origin models such as DeepSeek, GLM, Grok and Kimi, the FBI said. “Analysis of attacker-controlled ARTEX instances shows Chinese models are most prevalent, with DeepSeek Flash family models dominating usage due to their balance of capabilities, relatively low cost, and lack of observable guardrails when framed for penetration testing,” the alert says.

The original developer, known as “Autumn-27,” made the GitHub repository unavailable on Oct. 8 following reports of abuse, but the framework keeps spreading through forks, archived copies and a commercial version called ARTEX PRO, the FBI said. Researchers found more than 1,600 publicly exposed ARTEX console instances as of early November, according to the alert, a figure The Record reported came from the cybersecurity firm Censys. The Record identified the developer as Chinese cybersecurity engineer Li Puhua and reported that the developer denied responsibility for crimes committed with the tool.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Amazon reports stolen AI keys

Amazon Threat Intelligence said the same day that its MadPot decoy sensors captured records from ARTEX agents between Oct. 3 and Nov. 5, 2026, the company said in a blog post. The most prominent campaign was a large-scale theft of credentials to access AI models, “organized as a self-sustaining operation in which stolen keys paid for the LLM inference powering further credential hunting,” and another targeted cryptocurrency exchanges with real-time deepfakes to bypass identity checks, Amazon said. The company assessed with moderate confidence that the activity came from disparate China-nexus threat groups.

The FBI urged organizations running internet-exposed applications, self-service portals, cloud infrastructure and partner systems to apply the alert’s mitigations. CrowdStrike earlier said China’s Vapor Panda used ARTEX AI agents to breach about 140 targets in 11 days, The Vanguard USA reported.