The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) returned to Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 13, 2026, concluding a 12-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operations, U.S. 3rd Fleet said. A day earlier, on Nov. 12, the destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) returned to Pearl Harbor after a 346-day deployment, Defense One reported.

Spruance left San Diego on Nov. 21, 2025, with the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, for a deployment of 357 days, The War Zone reported. Spruance’s cruise is the longest by a destroyer since World War II, according to a San Diego Union-Tribune report that cited the Navy, The War Zone reported, adding that it could not independently verify that comparison. The Naval History and Heritage Command told Stars and Stripes it does not officially track such superlatives, according to The War Zone.

Combat in Operation Epic Fury

Spruance steamed more than 88,000 nautical miles and played a pivotal role in combat during Operation Epic Fury in the U.S. Central Command area, 3rd Fleet said. The ship enforced blockade operations, including disabling the cargo vessel M/V Touska, destroyed 12 unmanned aerial vehicles and four anti-ship cruise missiles, and launched dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles against Iranian military targets between February and August 2026, according to the Navy.

“Leading the ship and crew has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate, Spruance’s commanding officer. Spruance and units of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group received the Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Action Ribbon, 3rd Fleet said.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Michael Murphy’s 346 days

Michael Murphy’s deployment included 12 contested transits of the Strait of Hormuz, 43 replenishments at sea and the removal of its commander 10 months in, Defense One reported. A Navy official confirmed that Cmdr. Caitlin Cunningham was relieved on Sept. 27 due to a “loss of confidence,” according to the outlet. Cmdr. David Nicolas, who took command a month ago, said the ship launched Tomahawk strikes during Operation Epic Fury and took part in the Hormuz blockade. “This is the most resilient crew that I’ve had the pleasure to serve with,” he said, Defense One reported.

Longer deployments ahead

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle has told sailors to expect deployments to last 10 months at a minimum, The War Zone reported. The crew of the Japan-based destroyer USS John Finn has been told to expect a 13- to 14-month deployment, according to Defense One. The previous record holder cited by the Union-Tribune, USS McFaul, returned to Norfolk on Oct. 23 after 332 days, The War Zone reported.

The Navy also recently relieved the command triad of the submarine USS South Dakota, The Vanguard USA reported.