The White House announced on Nov. 13, 2026, a further 90-day extension of the case-by-case Jones Act waiver under 46 USC 501(a), with the same process and terms as the current waiver, which was set to expire Nov. 15, The Waterways Journal reported. The waiver lets foreign-crewed tankers keep carrying energy products between U.S. ports.

The extension takes effect Monday and pushes the waiver through at least mid-February, with the possibility of further extensions, a White House official told Bloomberg, according to The Maritime Executive. The White House says foreign-crewed, foreign-owned ships have moved about 90 million barrels of petroleum between U.S. ports since the waiver period began, the outlet reported. No White House or Maritime Administration text on the extension had been published as of Nov. 14.

Case-by-case reviews stay in place

The Maritime Administration must still pre-review each shipment to assess whether Jones Act-qualified vessels are available before a foreign-flagged ship may make the voyage, and no additional restrictions were added, Bloomberg reported, according to The Maritime Executive. The case-by-case process replaced a broader waiver established in March, The Waterways Journal reported.

Since the case-by-case permit process began Aug. 15, waiver voyages by foreign vessels have dropped by 73%, the American Waterways Operators said in a newsletter, according to The Waterways Journal. The AWO also said the Department of War has rejected waiver requests where Jones Act-qualified vessels were available or where it rejected the national defense justification, the outlet reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Shipping groups push back

“AWO emphasizes the importance of ending the Jones Act waiver so that we can move forward to strengthen America’s domestic maritime industrial base and the workforce that sustains it,” said Jennifer Carpenter, who heads the AWO and the American Maritime Partnership, according to The Waterways Journal. “What started as a 60-day measure is now heading into its ninth month, and it still hasn’t delivered,” said Aaron Smith, president and CEO of the Offshore Marine Service Association, according to The Maritime Executive.

Supporters of the waiver point to its use: “There have been nearly 350 shipments that have been made under the waiver,” Jonathan Helton, a senior policy analyst at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, told Hawaii News Now, adding that Hawaii had received at least four shipments, three of fuel and one of propane. Trump first relaxed the Jones Act in March to contain fuel prices as the Iran war disrupted oil supplies, the station reported. Attacks on shipping in the Gulf have continued, including a strike on the tanker Dominica Prosperity off the UAE, The Vanguard USA reported.